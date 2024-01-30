Operations Engineering Leader Vishal Talreja Key In Bringing New Major Oil And Gas Project To Gulf Of Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Product and Service Delivery Manager Vishal Talreja has played a major role in bringing a new oil and gas project to Larose, Gulf of Mexico, one of the top four drilling locations in the world. It is expected to come online later in 2024. His expertise in operations planning, resource management, service delivery and technology lifecycle management has ensured the Anchor-2 Well Project will be ready for it first oil production, estimated to exceed 440 million barrels, and meet the strict regulatory requirements. Anchor Field is located off the coast of Louisiana in some of the deepest water depths of approximately 5,000 feet.For the past several years, Talreja has been managing the drilling and logging acquisition for this project, which faced daunting challenges from its inception. He recommended the use of an intelligent wireline formation testing platform, as it can suck more fluid out of the formation and look deeper into the formation than previous Modular Dynamic tester technology used. In fact, the deepest plug in the world, and the first high-pressure project for domestic onshore, breaking an all-time record, was set using this approach and helped the customer make better informed decisions before investing time and money for a revised development plan.Talreja is a standout performer in petroleum, drilling and logging engineering with a focus on leading all aspects of the development of offshore and onshore operations especially data acquisition, efficiency and sustainability, in support of the global oil and gas industry. His background includes many successful projects where they were requested at the last minute in dire circumstances, making them extremely challenging to complete. They had strict deadlines, equipment required was in high demand, and required a high degree of expertise, planning and attention to detail.He was instrumental in a project where the well was drilled in 2016 but began recompletion in 2023. To improve efficiency and sustainability, it was decided to use a special wireline cable, known as streamline, which helped reduce the time between runs significantly. Additionally, the use of resolve mechanical intervention package made the valve shifting and other aspects of the project flawless. 'Resolve' refers to the company's full product suite of mechanical intervention services. A total of over 15 wireline descents were carried out, efficiently, and without any issues related to health, safety, environmental issues, or service quality.Talreja participated in several meetings with the customer to explain the risks, establish the sequence in which the operation would be carried out, and also attended the final review of the program line by line. He briefed engineers on the job to explain the plan of action. He also managed near miss incidents by talking to several stake holders and arranging logistics to send backups. An incidence of near miss is an event that has a high potential of causing monetary or time loss. The success of this project was attributed to Vishal's performance of his leading role through his detailed planning and engagement, as well as his collaboration with a variety of stakeholders.In addition to his significant contributions on this project, his prior years are also full of significant milestones, including working on drilling and logging of an exploration well prospect in Norway near the Russian border (close to the North pole). It was a difficult project in a harsh and remote area (25-foot waves were not uncommon). In addition, the well itself has a very high temperature and contains over 30 percent hydrogen sulfide, a lethal gas. He traveled from India to Norway to address this issue during the Covid lock down and had to manage data acquisition and production during the first outbreak on the rig.Talreja holds a B.E. (Hons.) in Electronics and Instrumentation from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in his native country, India.

