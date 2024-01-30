U19 Men's World Cup: Musheer Khan's 131, Pandey's 4-19 Help India Thrash New Zealand By 214 Runs

(MENAFN- IANS) Bloemfontein (South Africa), Jan 30 (IANS) Top-order batter Musheer Khan scored his second century of the competition and left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey claimed 4-19 as former champions India thrashed New Zealand by 214 runs in their opening match of the Super Six stage of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 being played in South Africa on Tuesday.

Musheer, who had scored 118 against Ireland in the group stage and followed it up with 73 against the USA in India's next match, came into bat after India had lost an early wicket and then hammered 13 boundaries and three sixes to compile a 126-ball 131 as India posted 295/8 in 50 overs following a late fightback by New Zealand U19.

New Zealand's chase was derailed by spinner Saumy Pandey as they were bowled out for 81 in 28.1 overs as only three Kiwi batters managed to reach double figures, giving India U19 a big win and improving their chances of reaching the semifinals.

The early loss of the previous game's centurion Arshin Kulkarni for nine after New Zealand won the toss and elected to field, had little impact on India's approach in the first Powerplay. Adarsh Singh (52) and Musheer Khan went for their shots on a wicket where the ball came easily on the bat and the outfield was fast.

India's scoring rate remained closer to six at the start of the second Powerplay. Both the batters kept their foot on the pedal, even as India crossed the 100-run mark in the 17th over. Adarsh was out after completing his fifty off 57 balls (6x4), failing to pierce Zac Cumming past the covers.

Musheer was joined by skipper Uday Saharan, and the duo held the innings together. Musheer reached his third successive fifty-plus score of the tournament in the 25th over.

Their patient accumulation was disrupted when Saharan (34) tried to dispatch Oliver Tewatiya with a sweep but ended up top-edging straight to Cumming. New Zealand were able to contain India's scoring rate at close to five during the middle overs, with the Boys in Blue scoring 145 runs in the overs 11-40.

Musheer's belligerence mounted India's charge towards 300. The 18-year-old batter reached his second successive hundred of the tournament in the 43rd over off 109 balls (10x4,1x6) and then upped his scoring rate. After reaching his century, Musheer added 31 runs off merely 17 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Late strikes from Mason Clarke (4/62) meant that India fell just short of the 300-run mark.

In New Zealand's chase of 296, medium pacer Raj Limbani was right on the mark with the very first ball, swerving one in to rattle Tom Jones' stumps. He didn't have to wait long for his second, as another corker trapped Snehith Reddy LBW for a duck.

Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey opened the innings with the new ball and troubled the young Kiwis too. He beat Lachlan Stackpole in the sixth over and bowled the southpaw for a five. Then in his very next over, he trapped James Nelson in front of the wicket to leave New Zealand four down.

The young Kiwis slipped further in overs 11-20. Naman Tiwari cleaned up Tewatiya in the 12th over after the batter tried to fend off a good-length delivery and completely missed the line. Oscar Jackson and Zac Cumming tried to halt the slide, but the former fell to an exceptional yorker from Musheer. Jackson tried to fend the ball towards the leg-side but was bowled in the process.

When Cumming fell while trying to attempt an ambitious reverse sweep against Saumy Pandey, the writing was on the wall for New Zealand as they slumped to 69/7. They were eventually bowled out for 81 in the 29th over with Pandey leading the Indian bowling effort with his 4-19.

Brief scores:

India U19 295/8 in 50 overs (Musheer Khan 131, Adarsh Singh 52, Uday Saharan 45; Mason Clarke 4-62) beat New Zealand 81 all out in 28.1 overs (Oscar Jackson 19; Saumy Pandey 4-19, Raj Limbani 2-17, Musheer Khan 2-10) by 214 runs.

