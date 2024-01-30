New CFO Named At Advantage Media

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Signaling Next Stage of Growth for Leading Business Book Publisher and Authority Company, operating through Advantage Media and Forbes Books.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renée Barnstone has been named Chief Financial Officer for Advantage Media, effective January 2, 2024.

In her new role, Barnstone is charged with leading and scaling the Company's financial and technology needs to support its growth. Her duties will include leading financial operations, infrastructure, and technology, and advising on organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

Renée Barnstone - Advantage Media's new Chief Financial Officer.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Renée to help lead the charge as we continue to advance our growth and profitability goals," said Advantage Media Founder & CEO, Adam Witty. "Renée has led high-growth businesses, and we're so excited for her to join our team."

"Her customer-first approach and experience maturing operations will help us continue to plan and scale for the future while also further differentiating our brand based upon world-class service."

Barnstone brings with her more than 30 years of executive leadership, strategy, and advisory experience across a broad section of businesses, including data publisher Construction Market Data Group, now ConstructConnect, where she oversaw the transformation and sale of the Company from RELX Group and Warburg Pincus; and business-management consulting firm Burkland. Although Barnstone is a recent transplant to Charleston from Silicon Valley, her roots are in the northeast, and she also previously lived in the southeast for 20 years.



Barnstone, who is licensed as a CPA and earned her undergraduate degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University, speaks frequently on strategy development and has taught courses on entrepreneurship and business planning. She also has served on for-profit and non-profit boards, such as The Bay Area Furniture Bank, a non-profit that provides furnishings and funds to families in need.

With the arrival of Barnstone, John Witty, who has been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer, will transition to a Senior Advisor role at Advantage Media. Witty has been with the Company for 11 years and has provided countless leadership contributions to the Company's success during that time.

"He has literally worn every hat, sat in every seat, and has such great institutional knowledge about all things related to the business," Adam Witty said.

As Senior Advisor, Witty will continue to work closely with leaders to provide guidance on member experience, operational, and infrastructure matters.

About Advantage Media

Founded in 2005, Advantage Media has helped more than 2,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs across the globe to build their authority through book publishing and media services. Advantage Media is the book publisher of Forbes, exclusively for select Authorities who are the "Best in Business," under its imprint Forbes Books. The Company also publishes books for leaders under its namesake, Advantage Books. Best-in-class Authority-building media services include strategy and execution in the areas of public relations, content creation, website design and development, social advertising and audience engagement, and podcasting services to help leaders elevate their Authority and become known at the top of their field.



