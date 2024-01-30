Home Franchise Concepts Exceeds Expansion Goals In 2023, Plans For Strong Sales In The New Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Home Franchisor Anticipates Remarkable Growth in 2024 as Demand Continues to Surge for Home Franchise Opportunities

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Franchise Concepts , a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, announced today that they surpassed growth goals in 2023, with nearly 240 territories sold across its entire brand portfolio including, Budget Blinds® , The Tailored Closet®,

PremierGarage® , Concrete Craft® , AdvantaClean® , Kitchen Tune-Up®,

Bath Tune-Up®,

Two Maids®, A ussie Pet Mobile®,

and Lightspeed Restoration TM.

Throughout the year, Home Franchise Concepts consistently exceeded quarterly expansion goals, surpassing mid-year development plans by opening 142 locations in the first half of 2023, followed by 121 locations in Q3 and Q4. This expansive growth from the leading home services franchisor stems from an aggressive and driven strategy under the leadership of Andrew Skehan as Chief Executive Officer, focusing on improving technology, targeting smaller markets, and expanding the brand portfolio.

Skehan, who joined Home Franchise Concepts as CEO in August 2022, has been actively collaborating with leadership across each brand within the organization, recognizing growth opportunities, enhancing relationships, and fostering the development of robust teams. A key focus of his leadership has been increasing the use of technology for a higher understanding of sales performance and the inner workings of the family of brands. This has resulted in further refined customer experiences through improved CRM and other technology platforms that analyze data and aid in determining the allocation of resources and funds.

By engineering the implementation of such technologies, Paul Ebert, president of Aussie Pet Mobile and Two Maids, was able to satisfy more Aussie Pet Mobile customers and implement changes in the business model to expand its footprint by increasing the number of vans required to open an Aussie Pet Mobile location. Similarly, Budget Blinds' President, Heather Nykolaychuk, used data to kickstart an initiative targeting smaller markets through the addition of partial territories onto existing businesses, providing more growth opportunities for current franchisees and a tiered-size approach to openings. Both Ebert and Nykolaychuk have excelled in driving success and further establishing their respective brand identities under the Home Franchise Concepts portfolio.

Home Franchise Concepts also introduced a new brand to its growing portfolio this year. Lightspeed Restoration provides 24/7, world-class service from highly trained technicians to address water and fire damage restoration as well as indoor air quality (IAQ) improvements for residential and commercial properties. Lightspeed quickly expanded across the U.S, with 12 locations currently open and more in the pipeline, as the brand aims to expand in the Southeast and Southwest regions in 2024.

"The consistent improvements and developments within Home Franchise Concepts is a reflection of company-wide efforts to provide targeted attention along with innovation and fresh perspectives to each brand," said Jonathan Thiessen, Chief Development Officer of Home Franchise Concepts. "As a recognized leader in franchisee-franchisor relationships and home services, empowering our leadership and trusting them to build effective teams ultimately guides our path to profitability and success."

As the company celebrates the success of last year, Home Franchise Concepts is looking forward to a strong 2024 with a goal of nearly $1.4 billion in system-wide sales. Home Franchise Concepts

aims to introduce more brands and continue increasing innovative technology to expand its franchise footprint across multiple brands nationwide.

To learn more about Home Franchise Concepts and franchise development opportunities, visit .

