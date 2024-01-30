Bioplastics Global Market Report 2024 - Market Forecast To Surge With Innovation And Sustainability Initiatives Pioneering Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioplastics Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for bioplastics is poised for transformative growth, with a newly released comprehensive market research report, providing in-depth insights into industry dynamics, market sizing, and potential opportunities. Amidst a pressing need for sustainable solutions, this report underscores the accelerating transition to eco-friendly alternatives and the consequent expansion of the bioplastics sector.
Environmental Imperatives Drive Industry Momentum
As environmental concerns intensify, bioplastics have emerged at the forefront, offering a beacon of hope against the adverse impact of conventional plastics. With the market's expansion, the report reveals an industry aligned closely with consumer preferences for sustainable materials, alongside a responsiveness to global environmental policies.
Regional Dominance and Predicted Growth
Leading the charge, the Asia-Pacific region represents the zenith of the bioplastics market sphere in 2023 and is projected to maintain a steep growth curve through the forecast period. The comprehensive analysis covers vital geographic markets, spotlighting influential regions and their contribution to the global market trajectory.
Segment Insights and Opportunities
Delineating segments within the bioplastics landscape, the report chronicles the rise of packaging, agriculture, and other industrial applications. Discussion on market trends, including biodegradability and non-biodegradability, reveals diverse opportunities awaiting stakeholders.
Forward-Thinking Innovations and Strategic Industry Progressions
The dynamic nature of the bioplastics market is encapsulated through detailed accounts of cutting-edge advancements and strategic investments by key players. The report identifies emerging product developments and collaborations, setting the stage for informed strategy formulation.
Market Forecasts and Economic Implications
Detailed forecasts predict the market to grow from $9.22 in 2023 to $20.48 in 2028 at an impressive CAGR of 17.1%. Renewable feedstock, the surge in automotive sector applications, and an increasing emphasis on carbon neutrality feature as pivotal trends shaping the market's future. Emerging market expansions and international trade agreements are expected to further catalyze market growth.
The bioplastics market report constitutes an indispensable tool for companies navigating the complex terrain of sustainable material development, offering a panoptic view of current trends and growth catalysts. In a market defined by innovation and environmental responsibility, the report equips stakeholders with the discernment required to make strategic decisions in a rapidly evolving industry.
With the global push for sustainability gaining traction, this report provides a critical examination of the bioplastics market, its drivers, and the boundless opportunities that lay ahead for sustainable material solutions worldwide.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
By Type: Biodegradable; Non-Biodegradable By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline By Application: Rigid Packaging; Flexible Packaging; Textile; Agriculture And Horticulture; Consumer Goods; Automotive; Electronics; Building And Construction; Other Applications Countries:
Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain Regions:
Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa Time series:
Five years historic and ten years forecast. Data:
Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Data segmentations:
Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Companies Profiled:
BASF Corbion Danimer Scientific Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Novamont S.p.A. Eastman Chemical Company Futamura Group Neste Oyj NatureWorks LLC Polymateria Ltd TIPA Corp Ltd Biome Bioplastics Limited Braskem S.A. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Teijin Limited Toray Industries Inc. Toyota Tsusho Corporation PTT MCC Biochem Co Ltd. An Phat Holdings Joint Stock Company Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Futerro SA Trinseo S.A. Solvay SA Trifilon AB Biofase S.A. de C.V. Bioapply Polymers S.L. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Avantium N.V. LCY Biosciences Inc. Kaneka Takasago Ltd.
