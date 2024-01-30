Global Collagen Market Report 2024 - A $10.19 Billion Market In 2028, Registering A Compound Annual Growth Rate Of 9.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for collagen, a principal structural protein in the extracellular space of connective tissues, has been comprehensively assessed in a new market research report. This analysis provides stakeholders with crucial insights on the market trajectory, innovative trends, and competitive landscape through 2024.

Market Growth and Influencing Factors

The collagen market, having recorded robust growth from a valuation of $6.38 billion in 2023, is projected to reach approximately $6.99 billion in 2024. This reflects a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The historical surge in market size can be traced to the escalating demand for collagen-based products in beauty, healthcare, the food and beverage sector, and sports nutrition.

Asia-Pacific's Remarkable Market Expansion

Highlighted within the report is Asia-Pacific's trajectory as the fastest-growing region, with North America currently holding the position as the largest market. The growth within the Asia-Pacific region spotlights increased consumer awareness and the introduction of innovative products tailored to regional preferences and demands.

Future Market Predictions and Innovations

Projections for the collagen market indicate a continuation of vigorous expansion, with an anticipated growth to $10.19 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.9%. The market outlook is fortified by the aging demographic, greater disposable incomes, and a surge in healthcare investments. Additionally, plant-based collagen alternatives and personalized supplements are emerging trends set to reshape the industry landscape.

Obesity Concerns Spurring Market Demand

The report pinpoints the rising obese population as a pivotal element propelling market growth, with collagen supplements gaining traction due to their satiety-inducing properties and potential weight management benefits.

Collagen and the Cosmetic Industry

The increasing consumer interest in personal care and cosmetic products, particularly those with anti-aging properties and natural ingredients, is outlined as a significant driver of market expansion. Collagen-infused products offer promising results in skin health, which correlates with the growing beauty industry's consumer product demands.

Innovative Product Offerings and Market Players

T rends in Consumer Preferences



Nutritional gummies, chewable soft capsules, and enteric capsules have gained popularity in recent times. Market leaders are investing in the development of innovative collagen-based solutions to cater to the evolving demands of consumers.

The report further explores the strategic efforts of key players in the market as they focus on collagen-based supplement development to secure their competitive edge in an evolving landscape.

Market Dynamics and Regional Insights



Analysis of market dynamics covers the broad range of influences from various sectors and consumer behaviors impacting the collagen market. Regional insights offer a detailed understanding of performance and growth patterns across diverse geographic locales.

Report Scope



Markets Covered:



By Product: Gelatin; Hydrolyzed Collagen; Native Collagen; Synthetic Collagen



By Dosage: Powder; Liquid; Capsule



By Source: Bovine; Porcine; Marine & Poultry

By Application: Food; Health care; Nutraceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics

Countries:

Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions:

Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

