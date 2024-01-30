Global Collagen Market Report 2024 - A $10.19 Billion Market In 2028, Registering A Compound Annual Growth Rate Of 9.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for collagen, a principal structural protein in the extracellular space of connective tissues, has been comprehensively assessed in a new market research report. This analysis provides stakeholders with crucial insights on the market trajectory, innovative trends, and competitive landscape through 2024.
Market Growth and Influencing Factors
The collagen market, having recorded robust growth from a valuation of $6.38 billion in 2023, is projected to reach approximately $6.99 billion in 2024. This reflects a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The historical surge in market size can be traced to the escalating demand for collagen-based products in beauty, healthcare, the food and beverage sector, and sports nutrition.
Asia-Pacific's Remarkable Market Expansion
Highlighted within the report is Asia-Pacific's trajectory as the fastest-growing region, with North America currently holding the position as the largest market. The growth within the Asia-Pacific region spotlights increased consumer awareness and the introduction of innovative products tailored to regional preferences and demands.
Future Market Predictions and Innovations
Projections for the collagen market indicate a continuation of vigorous expansion, with an anticipated growth to $10.19 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.9%. The market outlook is fortified by the aging demographic, greater disposable incomes, and a surge in healthcare investments. Additionally, plant-based collagen alternatives and personalized supplements are emerging trends set to reshape the industry landscape.
Obesity Concerns Spurring Market Demand
The report pinpoints the rising obese population as a pivotal element propelling market growth, with collagen supplements gaining traction due to their satiety-inducing properties and potential weight management benefits.
Collagen and the Cosmetic Industry
The increasing consumer interest in personal care and cosmetic products, particularly those with anti-aging properties and natural ingredients, is outlined as a significant driver of market expansion. Collagen-infused products offer promising results in skin health, which correlates with the growing beauty industry's consumer product demands.
Innovative Product Offerings and Market Players
T rends in Consumer Preferences
Nutritional gummies, chewable soft capsules, and enteric capsules have gained popularity in recent times. Market leaders are investing in the development of innovative collagen-based solutions to cater to the evolving demands of consumers.
The report further explores the strategic efforts of key players in the market as they focus on collagen-based supplement development to secure their competitive edge in an evolving landscape.
Market Dynamics and Regional Insights
Analysis of market dynamics covers the broad range of influences from various sectors and consumer behaviors impacting the collagen market. Regional insights offer a detailed understanding of performance and growth patterns across diverse geographic locales.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
By Product: Gelatin; Hydrolyzed Collagen; Native Collagen; Synthetic Collagen By Dosage: Powder; Liquid; Capsule By Source: Bovine; Porcine; Marine & Poultry By Application: Food; Health care; Nutraceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics Countries:
Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain Regions:
Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa Time series:
Five years historic and ten years forecast. Data:
Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Data segmentations:
Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Companies Profiled:
Gelita Nitta Gelatin Inc. Junca Gelatines SL Lapi Gelatine SPA Gelnex Gelatin Nippi Collagen North America Inc. Weishardt Darling Ingredients Inc. Vinh Hoan Corporation Foodmate Co Ltd. Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd. ConnOils LLC Rousselot B.V. Collagen Matrix Inc. Koninklijke DSM N.V. Ewald-Gelatine REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients Trobas Gelatine HolistaCollTech Ltd. Advanced BioMatrix Inc. Tessenderlo Group Symatese Aesthetics De Nederlandse Staatsmijnen Cologenesis Healthcare JBS S.A Croda International plc PB Leiner Italgelatine S.p.A Gelta Medical GmbH Titan Biotech Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN30012024004107003653ID1107787605
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.