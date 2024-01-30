Cloudatlas Analyzes AI Workloads To Better Leverage Cloud AI Capabilities For Innovation And Competitive Advantage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud CTO and Co-FounderREDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UnifyCloud , an ISV and leading innovator in cloud transformation solutions, today announced it has updated its CloudAtlas static code analysis to evaluate existing and potential AI applications and databases to identify opportunities to leverage cloud AI processes and services. By easily incorporating AI into workloads, CloudAtlas helps business drive innovation.This is another step in UnifyCloud's transformation from enabling cloud migration to enabling cloud transformation. Over the past six months, UnifyCloud has expanded CloudAtlas to work with all three major cloud platforms – Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS – to modernize and optimize applications and databases, and now to identify and integrate AI capabilities and services as part of an overall and comprehensive digital transformation for organizations. Today, digital transformation is a requirement for businesses to stay competitive. CloudAtlas provides users with comprehensive analysis of applications, databases and workloads for AI integration, activation, and optimization enabling organizations to take maximum advantage of the cloud and AI to drive efficiency, innovation, and business success.UnifyCloud does this with its CloudAtlas platform which scans existing infrastructure, application source code, and database scripts and analyzes these assets for modernization opportunities. This includes automated analysis of metadata captured during the discovery process to identify where and how environments are making calls to AI, or using large amounts of data and other AI accelerators. CloudAtlas uses these insights to recommend how these applications and processes can be optimized, identifies the best AI chipset and hardware configuration to leverage AI to its fullest extent, and incorporate new cloud AI services or better utilize existing cloud AI services to develop new applications and processes to automate manual tasks, improve decision-making, provide personalized experiences, and more.Transforming existing AI workloads to the cloud and identifying opportunities for new cloud AI workloads and services, CloudAtlas enables organizations to drive innovation and productivity, improve processes, decrease costs, increase efficiency, and improve scalability to gain competitive advantage. This is an example of how UnifyCloud is continuously integrating new technologies to increase the speed of cloud transformation while reducing complexity to help businesses get to the cloud faster and start realizing cloud and AI benefits sooner:. CloudAtlas identifies opportunities to add cloud AI capabilities to applications to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of workloads.. Where opportunities are identified, CloudAtlas automatically applies changes to code and schema to remediate and modernize workloads to add or improve AI capabilities which accelerates application remediation by up to 65% and database modernization by as much as 80%.. CloudAtlas speeds migration with automatic generation of landing zones by identifying the configuration required and generating scripts to optimally configure the cloud environment. Organizations can then use CloudAtlas to implement these scripts or do it themselves so that all data and changes remain in-house. Either way, CloudAtlas ensures a safe, secure, seamless, and successful migration.. For added confidence in the security of its processes, CloudAtlas uses the Enterprise version of Microsoft AI Services which ensures the privacy and security of all data analyzed by the CloudAtlas platform.UnifyCloud's CTO, Vivek Bhatnagar, commented on UnifyCloud's innovation: "UnifyCloud is constantly looking for ways to simplify and accelerate cloud transformation. Our CloudAtlas platform identifies opportunities in workloads to harness the power of AI to drive business innovation. CloudAtlas speeds up the analysis and provides specific, line-of-code and AI service recommendations to enhance the effectiveness of existing AI workloads and identify opportunities for new AI workloads. With this functionality UnifyCloud is paving the way for faster modernization and AI transformation."UnifyCloud's innovative CloudAtlas platform been used by over 3,500 organizations, including over 200 of the Global 500, to analyze over 9 billion lines of code and help businesses in their journey to the cloud. Now it helps businesses with the adoption and transformation of AI workloads. Explore how CloudAtlas can quickly identify AI opportunities and determine a cost-effective path to the cloud transformation by visiting unifycloud.About UnifyCloudUnifyCloud is a global leader in cloud transformation solutions that empower organizations to streamline the journey to the cloud and maximize the value of their cloud investments. Born in the cloud, UnifyCloud's CloudAtlas platform has been proven effective in more than 3,500 assessments of over 1.7 million VMs, 190,000 databases, and 26,000 applications with over 9 billion lines of code analyzed for cloud migration. With a focus on innovation, UnifyCloud delivers a cutting-edge CloudAtlas platform that spans the entire cloud journey, assessing, migrating, modernizing, and optimizing to Microsoft and Google Clouds. UnifyCloud is a Google Cloud Partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner, four year Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree – 2023 Modernizing Applications finalist, 2022 Migration to Azure finalist, 2021 Modernizing Applications finalist and 2020 Solution Assessment winner – and was previously named one of Inc. 500's fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact ... or visit unifycloud.

