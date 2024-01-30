Telewizja Puls Leverages System73's Edge Analytics Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) System73, a leading tech company specializing in content delivery analytics, has helped Telewizja Puls optimize its platform and enhance user satisfaction.

ZURRIEQ, MALTA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- System73 , a leading tech company specializing in content delivery analytics and optimization solutions, has helped Telewizja Puls optimize its platform and enhance user satisfaction.Telewizja Puls is the third largest commercial TV network in Poland, provider of two nation-wide channels: TV Puls and PULS 2. Before integrating System73's solution, Telewizja Puls struggled with visibility over their video distribution network. However, following the integration of Edge Analytics , Telewizja Puls gained the information and capacity to make decisions quickly based on down-to-the-second data and a clear understanding of user interactions and the overall data journey.Edge Analytics is designed from the ground up to give any OTT media or broadcasting service the visibility it needs to identify and understand the origin of problems hidden within“the open internet” where congestion occurs. It is this real-time information that operators can use to take proactive steps toward optimal and stable QoE. It is the only video analytics solution on the market that collects data from the entire delivery chain, from the first to the last mile. Its wide array of data collection allows contextualized information to be clearly displayed on System73's client dashboard, unburdened by irrelevant data."Edge Analytics is an unrivaled real time analytics platform that gives Telewizja Puls comprehensive visibility into the entire delivery chain, covering the first, middle and last mile. It's fantastic to be working with Telewizja Puls and give them the ability to gain visibility into these different stages of the journey as it is crucial for understanding the end users' experience on Telewizja Puls's platform'' stated System73's Chief Revenue Officer, Jon Gibson.Working with a platform like Edge Analytics was key for Telewizja Puls as it enabled the company to remain agile and responsive in a dynamic environment. As stated by Chief Technology Officer, Mariusz Kołodziejski, "As Telewizja Puls CTO, I find that Edge Analytics has revolutionized how we provide top-notch viewer experiences. With real-time insights down to a 1-second detail, we get to understand the whole user journey on our platform, which is key to understanding and reducing churn. It also enables us to quickly identify and resolve content delivery and availability issues, ensuring rapid reactions to guarantee our audience top quality viewing experience."In 2024, Telewizja Puls and other companies working with System73 will continue to leverage this technology to gain insights into user behavior and improve overall service delivery.

