Myor Diagnostics And Menuconceptsaus Join Forces To Pave The Way For Predictive Healthcare Excellence

Both companies express optimism about the positive impact this partnership will have on the health and well-being of individuals in Australia.

TEL AVIV -YAFO, ISRAEL, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MyOr Diagnostics Ltd., a trailblazer in pediatric disease risk prediction based in Israel, and MenuConceptsAUS , a leading Australian healthcare provider specializing in clinical nutrition, proudly announce the formalization of their collaborative partnership.

MyOr Diagnostics is renowned for its technologies to predict and mitigate disease in infants and children, particularly in the domains of food allergies and atopic dermatitis, through its cutting-edge product, "MyorCare." The collaboration between MyOr and MenuConceptsAUS is poised to revolutionize Australian preventive healthcare by integrating MyOr's predictive technologies with MenuConceptsAUS's clinical dietitian services.

Under the terms of their partnership, MenuConceptsAUS will contribute their dietitians and infrastructure to facilitate the commercialization of MyorCare in Australia and MyOr will provide the MyorCare platform for utilization by MenuConceptsAUS's dietitians.

This strategic cooperation is positioned to provide partners with invaluable knowledge to ensure the optimal growth, development, and well-being of infants, safeguarding the crucial first 1000 days of life. This partnership represents a significant leap forward in the healthcare landscape, delivering innovative solutions aimed at enhancing patient outcomes.

"The collaboration between MyOr and MenuConceptsAUS is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge technologies and clinical expertise. Together, we aim to redefine preventive healthcare and empower parents to proactively manage their baby's well-being," said Dr. Ariel Katz, CEO of MyOr Diagnostics Ltd.

Nicole Moore, CEO of MenuConceptsAUS added, "We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration brings to the field of clinical nutrition. By integrating MyOr's predictive technologies into our services, we can offer a holistic approach to disease prevention and management, ultimately benefiting our patients."

About MyOr Diagnostics Ltd.: MyOr Diagnostics is a global leader in predictive health and digital healthcare solutions, committed to improving the lives of individuals through innovative and accessible health programs. MyOr's mission is to empower individuals and healthcare professionals with the tools they need to make informed and preventive decisions about their health.

About MenuConceptsAUS: MenuConceptsAUS is an Australian healthcare provider that specializes in clinical nutrition. With a team of pre-vetted dietitians and a commitment to promoting health and well-being, MenuConceptsAUS delivers high-quality nutrition services to individuals across Australia.

