Acro Service Corporation Welcomes Chad Heinrich As Senior Vice President, ATPSG

Chad Heinrich, Senior VP ATPSG

LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acro Service Corporation, a globally renowned provider of Total Talent Management solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Chad Heinrich as the Senior Vice President of Acro Technical and Professional Staffing Group (ATPSG). Chad's appointment to this crucial position underscores his significant role in driving the growth of ATPSG, which specializes in delivering top-notch technical and professional staff augmentation services at a competitive cost. In this pivotal role, Chad will be responsible for spearheading strategic initiatives, nurturing client relationships, providing full-service staffing options, including HR and IT consulting, payroll services, and talent retention solutions, and contributing to the overall success of Acro Service Corporation.Chad brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position at Acro. With eight successful years at Prosum Inc., Chad served as the President before joining Acro. During his tenure at Prosum, he shaped and executed corporate strategies to drive revenue growth, enhance client diversification, and improve employee retention. His leadership extended to overseeing sales and recruiting teams in the Phoenix and Denver markets, demonstrating a keen understanding of market dynamics and client needs. He carried full P&L responsibility, showcasing his commitment to driving top-and-bottom-line results.Before his time at Prosum, Chad was a Market Vice President at Kforce. He was responsible for hiring and managing teams to maximize productivity and establish performance goals for each department. His strategic approach to talent management and business process optimization showcased his ability to identify and leverage growth opportunities."We are thrilled to welcome Chad Heinrich as the Senior Vice President for ATPSG to the Acro family," said Sean Trimble, COO of Acro Service Corporation. "Chad's track record of success, strategic vision, and leadership skills make him a valuable addition to our executive team. As we continue to expand our offerings and enhance our client-centric approach, Chad's expertise will undoubtedly contribute to achieving our business objectives.”Reporting directly to Sean Trimble, COO of Acro Service Corporation, Chad will be instrumental in advancing the goals and objectives of the ATPSG division in his new role at Acro. His extensive background in creating and implementing corporate strategies aligns seamlessly with Acro's commitment to providing our clients with innovative and effective workforce solutions.Chad Heinrich expressed his excitement about joining Acro Service Corporation, stating,“I am honored to be a part of Acro, a company known for its commitment to excellence and client success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Acro and contributing to the continued growth and success of the organization.”Acro Service Corporation has been a top-performing minority-owned business enterprise since receiving certification from the National Minority Supplier Development Council in 1982. Acro has secured a spot among the top 50 companies in the crowded staffing industry in the United States. Its prestigious recognition as a Corporate Plus® Member exemplifies the company's success, acknowledging Acro's ability to deliver exceptional services on large-scale contracts across multiple regions. To explore Acro Service Corporation's award-winning Total Talent Management solutions, please visit .About Acro Service CorporationAcro is one of the largest minority-owned Total Talent Management (TTM) solutions providers to Fortune 500 multinational firms and public-sector entities in the U.S. Acro's solutions include Staffing, Managed Service Provider (MSP) programs, Vendor Management System (VMS), Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Independent Contractor Vetting and Retention, and other custom solutions. Acro was incorporated in 1982, has 30 U.S. offices and offices in Canada, Europe, and Asia, and derives over $450 million in annual revenue. It is a decorated company with industry recognitions, including the National Best & Brightest Companies to Work For, inclusion in the Staffing Industry Analyst's Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and is a Corporate Plus Member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

