ROSICA COMMUNICATIONS LAUNCHES THE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PR MEASUREMENT TOOL, THE“THOUGHT LEADERSHIP INDEX” & NEW BRANDING

- Chris RosicaFAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ROSICA COMMUNICATIONS LAUNCHES THE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PR MEASUREMENT TOOL, THE“THOUGHT LEADERSHIP INDEXTM”PR Agency Introduces the World's Most Comprehensive PR Measurement Platform, Debuts New Logo and New Agency Website Featuring Innovative, Proprietary PR ToolsRosica Communications, a national education PR agency , which also specializes in the nonprofit, animal health, healthcare, and B2B food industries, has just launched the world's most comprehensive thought leadership measurement tool, aptly named the“Thought Leadership IndexTM.” Rosica's Thought Leadership Index, with its proprietary, weighted algorithm, evaluates performance across multiple marcom and PR activities. This first-of-its-kind PR measurement tool, which took Rosica nearly two years to develop, offers clients a comprehensive gauge of their market influence and leadership including analyses of earned media, SEO, social media, content (owned media), influencer marketing, speaking engagements, website traffic, user experience (UX), plus 12 additional thought leadership markers or KPIs. This innovative tool offers a quantifiable and qualitative assessment of an organization's market position, highlights areas of strength, and reviews key opportunities for thought leadership advancement.“Our journey to create the Thought Leadership Index was fueled by our commitment to addressing the challenge of quantifying PR and thought leadership impact to better serve our client-partners. We have evolved from primarily using internet-based metrics, such as website traffic and online searches, to this multi-faceted approach that gauges 20 thought leadership activities – and scores an organization's influence and performance in their respective industry sectors,” said Chris Rosica, president of Rosica Communications.“This tool doesn't just measure outreach; it gauges influence and sector leadership ensuring our clients are not just known – but stand out for their expertise and innovation.”Established in 1980, Rosica Communications is a pioneer in thought leadership and cause marketing. The national PR and communications agency has long been at the forefront of cutting-edge public relations strategies and solutions. Rosica's introduction of the Thought Leadership Index coincides with the unveiling of the agency's new logo and website, which speaks to the firm's commitment to working with mission-driven clients in its focused industry set: education public relations; nonprofit PR; healthcare communications; and animal health PR.The PR team's services have also evolved and are now prominently featured on the site, which include strategic media relations, communications, social media marketing, content development, reputation/brand monitoring, crisis communications, SEO, and, of course, thought leadership development.“Our agency's longevity and innovation are reflected in our new branding and the Thought Leadership Index. This tool, together with our strategic approach and dedicated team, positions our clients prominently in their respective industries,” adds Rosica.“We are more than a PR agency; we are a thinking partner that focuses on our clients' goals and objectives. A genuinely strategic and integrated PR and marketing communications agency.”To learn more about how the Thought Leadership Index Service is revolutionizing PR and marcom measurement, visit .About Rosica CommunicationsEstablished in 1980, Rosica Communications is a strategic, national, and integrated marketing, PR, and communications agency specializing in media relations, digital marketing, social media marketing, crisis communications, media training, cause marketing, content development, influencer marketing, and corporate communications. The award-winning PR firm, named one of the“Best PR Agencies in America” by Forbes, is focused on the nonprofit, education, healthcare, B2B foodservice, and animal health sectors.

