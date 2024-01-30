Two Held In Kalkaji Temple Stage Collapse Incident

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Two days after a 45-year-old woman died and 17 others sustained injuries after a stage for seating devotees at a jagran collapsed at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple, the police arrested two organisers of the event on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Satish Kumar (38), a resident of Tughlakabad Extension, and Anuj Mittal (43) from Kalkaji.

According to the police, Mata Jagran, a tradition followed for the past 26 years, was organised at the Mahant Parishar, Kalkaji Mandir, on January 27.

"No permission was granted for holding the event. However, sufficient staff were deployed to maintain law and order. There was a gathering of around 1,500-1,600 people at about 12.30 a.m. on Sunday," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

An elevated platform, constructed with wood and an iron frame, was set up near the main stage for the families of organisers and VIPs.

"At about 12.30 a.m., the platform crashed as it could not bear the weight of the people sitting/standing on it. Some people who were sitting below the platform got injured," said the DCP.

All the injured were shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, Safdarjung Hospital and Max in ambulances.

"Fire brigade had also reached the spot. A total of 17 persons were injured while one woman was brought dead at Max Hospital,” said the DCP.

