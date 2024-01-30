The Art Of Design: A First Look Inside The Luxurious All-New, All-Electric Jeep® Wagoneer S

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS,
Mich., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand is looking to its legendary history as it crafts its electrified future.
The industry's first modern SUV – the iconic 1963 Jeep Wagoneer – featured a luxurious interior, upscale materials and premium appointments. Today, the Jeep brand shares more details of its first global all-electric SUV, providing a first look at the interior of the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S.
Continue Reading
Built on the all-new, highly flexible, BEV-native STLA-Large platform, the all-electric Jeep® Wagoneer S offers standard 4xe capability with all-terrain management, advanced Jeep brand-focused technology and impressive performance credentials, including 600 horsepower and a lightning fast 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds. Driven by aerodynamic efficiency, its sleek exterior design is uniquely marked by a reimagined LED-lit class-exclusive seven-slot Jeep brand grille.
Built on the all-new, highly flexible, BEV-native STLA-Large platform, the all-new Jeep® Wagoneer S interior features premium technology seamlessly integrated with meticulously crafted artisan details. Mindful materials and design-focused features include a tailored driver control center with a unique Jeep brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain toggle and dynamic, color-selectable ambient lighting. The Jeep Wagoneer S will also feature a standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof and, expanding the Jeep brand's exclusive collaboration with McIntosh, will offer a discerningly tuned, segment-exclusive, 19-speaker, premium flagship McIntosh audio system.
Built on the all-new, highly flexible, BEV-native STLA-Large platform , the Jeep Wagoneer S boasts impressive performance numbers. Its tech-focused interior is equally remarkable and radiates a seamless integration of art with technology.
The new Jeep Wagoneer S interior features premium technology seamlessly integrated with meticulously crafted artisan details. Mindful materials and design-focused features include a tailored driver control center with a unique Jeep brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain toggle and dynamic, color-selectable ambient lighting. The Jeep Wagoneer S will also feature a standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof and, expanding the Jeep brand's exclusive collaboration with McIntosh, will offer a discerningly tuned, segment-exclusive, 19-speaker, premium
flagship
McIntosh audio system.
Customers, fans and enthusiasts can sign up and stay up to date on news about the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S and the electrified Jeep brand lineup by clicking here .
SOURCE Stellantis
MENAFN30012024003732001241ID1107787585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.