Awesome Motive Backed Wpbeginner Growth Fund Invests In Groovehq: Supercharging Customer Support For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WPBeginner Growth Fund , a leading investment fund specializing in B2B software businesses backed by Awesome Motive

is thrilled to announce its recent investment in GrooveHQ , a top-rated customer support help desk software.

GrooveHQ is a trusted customer support platform serving over 2,000 businesses worldwide. It streamlines workflows, boosting efficiency and empowering businesses to deliver best-in-class customer support at scale.

Our goal is to eliminate subpar customer service experiences worldwide by offering exceptional customer service tools.

WPBeginner Growth Funds invest in GrooveHQ

Syed Balkhi, Founder and CEO of WPBeginner & Awesome Motive, expressed his enthusiasm about the investment: "GrooveHQ provides everything small businesses need to offer exceptional customer service at scale without the high costs. We value Groove's commitment to offering a powerful & easy to use customer support software at fair prices, making it an ideal solution for small businesses across various industries, from agencies and eCommerce to SaaS and brick-and-mortar establishments."

With over 25 million websites using Awesome Motive software like

WPForms , MonsterInsights , AIOSEO , and others, the WPBeginner Growth Fund's investment in GrooveHQ aims to leverage strategic synergies across its portfolio. This aligns perfectly with Balkhi's mission of helping small businesses grow & compete with the big guys through superior growth tools and services.

Alex Turnbull, Founder and CEO of GrooveHQ, shared, "We're excited to be part of the WPBeginner Growth Fund family. Their extensive experience and proven growth strategies align perfectly with our vision to revolutionize customer service. This partnership will elevate GrooveHQ to new heights and enable us to serve more small businesses worldwide."

Balkhi emphasized the shared mission with GrooveHQ: "Our goal is to eliminate subpar customer service experiences worldwide by offering exceptional customer service tools. This partnership will allow us to combine our expertise and serve the global small business community even better. The collaboration with GrooveHQ aligns perfectly with WPBeginner Growth Fund and Awesome Motive's commitment to empowering businesses with affordable and effective solutions, further solidifying its position as a key player in the WordPress and software business investment landscape."

About WPBeginner Growth Fund

WPBeginner Growth Fund is a leading investment fund focused on WordPress businesses. Created by Syed Balkhi, founder & chief blogger at WPBeginner, the fund's portfolio boasts an impressive list of WordPress companies including MemberPress, Pretty Links, Formidable Forms, Uncanny Automator, Wholesale Suite, HeroThemes, FunnelKit, and more. WPBeginner is one of the largest free WordPress resource sites for beginners. Learn more about WPBeginner Growth Fund at wpbeginner

About GrooveHQ

GrooveHQ, a top-rated help desk software serving over 2,000 businesses globally, streamlines workflows and empowers exceptional customer support with essential tools like shared inbox, live chat, smart workflows with automation, reporting, and integrations. Affordable and powerful, GrooveHQ is the ideal choice for businesses seeking superior help desk solutions.

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a technology management company behind popular web apps

and business tools like All in One SEO (AIOSEO), MonsterInsights, WPForms,

and over a dozen others. Over 25 million websites use Awesome Motive tools

to get more traffic, subscribers, and sales. Learn more about Awesome

Motive at awesomemotive .

Media Contact

Faizan Ali

+1 (561) 408-1057

[email protected]

SOURCE Awesome Motive