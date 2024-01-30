Authority Brands Signed 190 Franchise Agreements To Expand Across More Than 421 New Franchise Territories Systemwide In 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Home Service Franchise Group Breaks Development Records and Works Toward Further Expansion in the U.S.

Authority Brands , a franchise industry leader with an extensive portfolio of home service brands, announced today it signed a total of 190 franchise development agreements in 2023, a 60 percent year over year increase, to grow the company's presence across 421 new territories. To diversify its portfolio of franchises, Authority Brands also acquired Screenmobile in February and launched a new franchise model Lawn Squad in September.

"The growth and success of our franchise development efforts over the past 12 months is a testament to the dedication of our entire team at Authority Brands, as well as the ongoing support of the communities we serve," said Jordan Wilson, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development at Authority Brands. "As we look to continue to build on this momentum in 2024, our team is excited about the bright future ahead, looking for opportunities to reach new milestones and service more homes across the country with the quality and excellence our brands are known for."

2023 highlights and milestones from companies within the Authority Brands portfolio include:



America's Swimming Pool Company

added 16 new franchise owners covering 38 new territories. The swimming pool service franchise also launched the Construction Division to offer installation of inground concrete, vinyl, and fiberglass pools, as well as luxury pools and additional outdoor features.

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing expanded with multi-unit operators, adding13 new franchise owners to grow across 24 territories including northwest Arkansas; Marietta, Georgia; and Sacramento, California.

The Cleaning Authority added 18 new franchise owners, which will grow the brand's presence in 18 territories.

Color World Painting continued to position itself as an attractive business opportunity in the industry, placing on Franchise Journal's Best Franchise Brands in the USA.

DoodyCalls saw a significant increase in women and veteran franchisees joining the system. The leader in pet waste pick-up signed 17 new agreements.

DRYmedic Restoration Services opened a new state-of-the-art training facility and added 17 new franchise owners, expanding its services to 29 territories in its first full year under the Authority Brands umbrella.



Homewatch CareGivers added 17 new franchise owners with 21 new territories, bringing the total number of franchise owners to 127.

The Junkluggers

signed a total of six new franchise owners with 14 new territories, bringing the systemwide total number of locations to 117.

Lawn Squad went from concept to first location sold in nine months as the lawn care leader

launched as a franchise in September and signed three franchise agreements across target markets in Dublin, Georgia; Aurora, Illinois; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Mister Sparky added 15 new franchise owners, broadening its footprint across 33 new territories including Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dayton, Ohio; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Monster Tree Service added five new franchise owners and branched out into 13 new territories.

Mosquito Squad added nine new franchise owners and expanded to 12 new territories.

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning celebrated a record-breaking year with 20 new franchise owners to grow throughout 26 territories including Tucson, Arizona; San Diego, California; and South Fort Worth, Texas.

Screenmobile expanded its franchise footprint across the United States with a total of four new deals. Woofie's

celebrated a milestone year, signing 25 new franchise owners to grow across 44 new territories.

On top of sales success and expansion across target markets, franchisors within the Authority Brands portfolio continue to modernize business strategies and look for ways to enhance the customer experience. Franchise owners within the Authority Brands portfolio are engaging with each of their local communities through charitable initiatives while utilizing Authority Brands' resources to set each location up for successful 2024.

Combined, the Authority Brands franchise brands operate more than 2,000 locations with an expansive network of more than 1,000 franchise owners. All franchise concepts within the Authority Brands portfolio are looking to expand with qualified franchisees across the United States. To learn more about franchising opportunities within the Authority Brands portfolio, please visit: .

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See for more information.

