Ricken Financial Launching Retirement-Focused Podcast

“Kickin' with the Rickens” to bring an informational, yet personable, approach to retirement planning

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal finances and retirement planning are on the minds of most hard-working people, but those topics can often seem vague, daunting, or easy to put off for another day. Financial professionals Gerry Ricken and Heidi Ricken Provost can help break through that mold with their new podcast, "Kickin' with the Rickens," featuring key

strategies and considerations regarding retirement while providing real-world examples of how informed planning can make a big difference for your financial future.

Gerry Ricken is founder and CEO of Ricken Financial, starting the practice in 2008. He was driven by personal experiences with family, friends, and members of his community. Their successes and struggles when mapping out a path to retirement inspired him to provide appropriate information and service to his clients. That commitment now takes a leap from the office to the airwaves as he is joined by his business partner and daughter, Heidi, to provide easily accessible advice on retirement and finances.

Gerry and Heidi believe that retirement planning shouldn't evoke images of a nameless, faceless suit, crunching numbers in some unseen office before presenting you with a course of action that might be hard to understand. In addition to providing information and guidance, the duo prides themselves on developing relationships with their clients, lending understanding and sympathy during tough times while joining the celebration when milestones are reached.

Instead of trying to wrap your head around retirement by poring over brochures or trying to keep up with a stranger talking to you from behind a desk, enjoy the comfort of wherever you tune in to podcasts and listen each week as Gerry and Heidi help take the pressure and uncertainties of personal finances and address them in a way that will excite you for your next steps!

Ricken Financial is located in St. Louis and serves Midwest residents, preparing them for success and enjoyment in retirement. Ricken Financial strives to create personalized plans that help minimize taxation, optimize income, and – most importantly – help reduce the stress that can come along with important retirement decisions.

Ricken Financial

425 N. New Ballas Road

Suite 207

Saint Louis, MO 63141

(314) 442-6476

[email protected]

