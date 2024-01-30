Medline To Launch Lisfranc System At ACFAS 2024 Annual Scientific Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest FDA 510(k) cleared implant system provides comprehensive solution for Lisfranc injuries

Attendees at this year's American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) Annual Scientific Conference in Tampa, Florida will be the first to see Medline UNITE's new Lisfranc Plating & Screw System . This new product adds to Medline UNITE's expansive portfolio of midfoot trauma and reconstruction implants.

Lisfranc dual-ray plates and solid screws with a specially designed targeting guide clamp are now included in the Medline UNITE Ancillary Foot Recon Plating System

Lisfranc injuries can occur in a variety of ways from sports to motor vehicle accidents, and can result in sprains, fractures and dislocations. Patients may require surgery, resulting in either a joint fusion or internal fixation of the affected bones and ligaments until the injury has healed. The Medline UNITE Lisfranc Plating & Screw System offers 18 dual-ray Lisfranc plates that feature bendable and removable tabs to accommodate variations in patient anatomy. The plates also feature more screw holes along with a reinforcement strut design for greater stabilization of the injury.

"Our priority in introducing this plating and screw system is to help address the shortcomings of existing products on the market, particularly patient fit," said Scott Goldstein, director of marketing for Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle. "Beyond the plates, UNITE becomes the first in the industry to offer indication-specific solid type II anodized titanium Lisfranc screws for greater strength than cannulated screws or general cortex screws. The combination of indication-specific plates, screws and instrumentation provides surgeons with the most comprehensive system on the market to treat any patient."

The specially designed Lisfranc screws are available in Ø3 and Ø4 diameter options and feature a unique corticocancellous thread pitch and an optimized head profile tailored for the anatomy and indication.

"The biggest innovation in this new system is the Lisfranc targeting guide reduction clamp," said Dr. Jonathon D. Backus, MD of Vail, Colorado. "While implant options are important, instrumentation is often the difference-maker in terms of surgical speed, efficiency and reproducibility. This ergonomically designed instrument allows the surgeon to restore the patient's anatomy and perform every step of implanting what we refer to as a 'homerun screw' through a small medial incision."



