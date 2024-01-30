Tradefeedr Launches Client Advisory Board With Participation From 14 Leading Buy-Side Institutions To Drive Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradefeedr, the leading network for FX trading analytics and collaborative data sharing, is proud to announce its new Buy-Side Client Advisory Board. The Board has been formed to capture essential client insights and guide the trajectory of future product evolution. Comprised of distinguished leaders from leading buy-side institutions, the Board is set to become a cornerstone in shaping the future of FX pre- and post-trade analysis using the latest technology.



Buy-side members include the following:

Alan Lucero , FX Trader, Norges Investment Management

Dave Biser , Director of Trading, Campbell and Company

Ronald Lagarde , Senior Trader, APG

Gordon Noonan , Global Head of FX Trading, Schroders

Tjerk Methorst , Treasury & Trading, PGGM

Michal Marcek , Quant Macro, Bluecrest

Brendan McMurtray , Vice President, FX Electronic Trading, T.Rowe Price

Eric Brown , Trader, T.Rowe Price

Nick Nellis , Senior Trader, MEAG

Ayodele Arubi , Trade Cost Analyst, Brevan Howard

Rich Turner , Senior FX Trader, Insight Investments

Balraj Bassi, Co-founder & CEO of Tradefeedr, said, "Our thanks go to each person who has generously committed their time to our Client Advisory Board. In the last three years Tradefeedr has scaled significantly, incorporating more buy-side

clients, LPs, and platforms into the ecosystem. To maintain our leading position, innovation is key - both in refining our current offerings and developing new services. Insights from our Buy-Side Client Advisory Board will be instrumental in meeting customer needs and guiding investment in new and impactful products for our extensive client network."



Tradefeedr's data analytics network now includes over 70 leading buy- and sell-side clients as well as 10 trading platforms. As a multifaceted Financial Markets network that fosters collaboration between market participants, Tradefeedr is also forming an LP Advisory Board to ensure that its products and services represent the needs of all its participants.

Tradefeedr's commitment to excellence has been recognised by the Financial Markets industry. It was named "Best Execution Product" in the Risk Awards 2023, "Best Independent TCA Provider" by FX Markets in 2022 and 2023, and "Best FX Algo Analytics" in the Euromoney FX Awards 2023.

About Tradefeedr

Tradefeedr empowers fair and unbiased trading analytics through its independent network, connecting sell-side, buy-side, and a spectrum of financial institutions. This integrated platform encourages a data-driven dialogue and cooperative interaction among market participants. With Tradefeedr's APIs, clients gain a cohesive and transparent view of trading data, enabling more astute decision-making.

By elevating data standards market-wide, Tradefeedr is transforming how market players collaborate, unlocking unparalleled insights and improving decision-making for all.



For further

information, please visit Tradefeedr or our LinkedIn profile.

SOURCE Tradefeedr