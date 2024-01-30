Space Auto Announces Launch Of Seamless Digital Retailing & Digital Desking Feature For Auto Dealerships

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Auto , the unified integrated software and marketing solution for car dealerships, is excited to announce a new integrated Digital Retailing and Digital Desking feature as part of its software suite beginning in January, 2024.

The new feature will allow car dealerships to offer customers different options for their vehicle purchases, including terms, monthly payments, and rates. This addition to Space Auto creates a unique link between Digital Retailing and Digital Desking that connects consumer data in real-time to create deals one-to-one between the dealership rep and the car buyer. This data connection is the first of its kind for automotive.

“With the launch of our seamless Digital Retailing and Digital Desking feature this summer, Space Auto will offer a totally unique, powerful software platform to dealers like no other in the retail automotive space,” said Space Auto Founder & CEO Nick Askew.“There is no other industry provider that connects data and activity across dealer websites, digital retailing, and a CRM to allow dealerships to put a deal together for customers, in one unified App. This technology gives the dealer dynamic options to create a great offer while allowing the customer to participate in the process.”

The Space Auto Digital Desking platform will connect instantly to a customer's Digital Retailing portal. No matter who initiates the transaction, the dealership and the customer will be able to collaborate on the same deal together, live and in real-time, allowing a better experience for customers who want to lead themselves through the process and ensuring that dealers never miss a deal. In addition, the dealer can easily control their own parameters of the package to manage their profit margins and assemble a deal that meets their business goals.

