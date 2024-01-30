Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Line Of Exercise Mats (CLR-214)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“I wanted to create a clear way to know where to place the hands, feet or knees when performing various yoga poses or stretches,” said an inventor, from Algonguin, Ill.,“so I invented the " GRID " GYM MATS. My design would allow for proper positioning and form and it increases consistency.”

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for an exercise or yoga mat. In doing so, it increases convenience and accuracy when placing hands/feet in various positions on the mat. As a result, it enables the user to engage in a more consistent and effective exercise routine. It also would reduce stress and strain. The invention features a lightweight and flexible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who engage in yoga and other exercises, the healthcare industry, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CLR-214, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at