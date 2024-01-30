(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Transition Growth Opportunities for Oil and Gas (O&G) Service Companies, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Energy transition, which refers to the shift from fossil fuel-based systems to zero-carbon solutions, is a complex process for the global energy industry, including suppliers and users. Timelines for eliminating carbon from energy systems vary by region, but most goals - including the Paris Agreement - focus on achieving net zero by the second half of the 21st century.

O&G service and solution companies are at the forefront of change and driving innovation to bring new decarbonization solutions to markets worldwide. The O&G industry has a major negative environmental impact because of its production and use of fossil fuels and the high volume of carbon emissions produced from daily activities. The industry is under pressure to transform by finding ways to address global energy demand growth while reducing its environmental toll.

This report studies the innovations and strategies of major O&G service companies around six key pillars of the energy transition: automation; renewable energy; hydrogen production; carbon capture, utilization, and storage; process electrification; and emissions management.

The report assesses the global energy transition in the following regions: the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The study period is 2020-2030, and the forecast period is 2023-2030, using 2022 as the base year.

Key Topics Covered

Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background

Market Definitions

Growth Environment - Energy Transition



Energy Transition Pillars

Energy Transition Progress by Key Growth Pillar

Energy Transition Progress by Key Region

Energy Transition Progress by Company

Transition Pillar 1 - Emissions Management

Transition Pillar 2 - Automation

Transition Pillar 3 - Electrification

Transition Pillar 4 - Renewable Energy

Transition Pillar 5 - Hydrogen Transition Pillar 6 - CCUS

Company Profiles



Halliburton

Baker Hughes

SLB

Emerson

ABB

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation Saipem

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: PEMS for Emissions Management

Growth Opportunity 2: Automation Technologies Applied to Drilling Process for Efficiency Optimization

Growth Opportunity 3: Floating Wind Farms for Offshore Electrification

Growth Opportunity 4: Floating Solar Energy

Growth Opportunity 5: DAC as a Carbon Capture Alternative Growth Opportunity 6: Advanced Electrolysis for Hydrogen Scalability

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

