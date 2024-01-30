Activengage Flip2txt Leads The Way In Innovation At NADA Show 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionary call management service transforms how car dealerships and callers connect with seamless call-to-text transition

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, automotive messaging and consumer engagement leader ActivEngage, Inc. is thrilled to introduce Flip2txt , a game-changing solution designed to transform the way car dealerships receive and manage calls. Flip2txt offers comprehensive call management services with a convenient call-to-text transition feature, ensuring that dealerships can provide uninterrupted, people-powered inbound call support and engagement for callers around the clock.



“Flip2txt represents a significant step forward in the call management technology available for car dealerships today,” said Ted Rubin, Chief Executive Officer of ActivEngage.“We believe this product will revolutionize how dealerships streamline their communication processes with clientele, making it easier than ever for customers to call and connect at any time while still delivering exceptional service.”

Flip2txt Innovation Highlights

ActivEngage is committed to providing automotive retailers with cutting-edge interactive conversational solutions designed to optimize communication processes and elevate engagement with their customers. Using Flip2txt, dealerships can take control of their inbound calls, ensuring constant accessibility and top-notch customer experiences, even during the highest volume periods. Testing proved this ultimately leads to increased customer satisfaction and more productive interactions.

With the Flip2txt innovative call management technology, ActivEngage customers can expect the following:



Interactive menu lets consumers effortlessly transition between traditional voice calls and text messages by simply pressing a button, ensuring no communication opportunity is missed.

24/7 call reception and engagement essential for after-hour callers spanning across different zones or locations. Unmatched efficiency in hold time reduction, uninterrupted customer support, and productive engagement without compromising conversation quality.



“In an era where connectivity is paramount, our groundbreaking call management service is poised to change the game in how car dealerships interact with callers,” said Michael Third, Chief Technology Officer of ActivEngage. We're not only bridging connections; we're redefining the communication process for automotive.”

ActivEngage will showcase Flip2txt and its entire suite of automotive retailing technologies at the 2024 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth 6113N, February 2- 4, 2024.

For more information, visit the website .

About ActivEngage

ActivEngage is the premier managed messaging and customer engagement solution for car dealers, auto groups, and OEMs. Founded in 2007, ActivEngage offers solutions for every stage of the customer journey and produces unparalleled results 24/7. The success of ActivEngage lies in its highly trained Customer Engagement Experts (CEEs) and ever-evolving, web-based software. From chat, text, and Facebook Messenger to digital retailing, reputation enhancement, behavioral offers, service scheduling, and so much more, ActivEngage is a one-stop shop for car dealers who value an elevated customer experience. Visit activengage .

