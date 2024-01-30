Physical Vapor Deposition Global Market Report 2024 - Market Expected To Reach $3.15 Billion By 2028 With Strong Growth In Asia-Pacific Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hexane Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global hexane market has had a robust performance in recent years, with significant growth forecasted for the coming years. This comprehensive market research report provides valuable insights into the sector's current state and future outlook.
The report delivers an exhaustive assessment of the market, including size, shares, trends, and emerging opportunities critical for stakeholders in the hexane industry.
Key Highlights from the Hexane Market Report
The market size for hexane has witnessed a strong uptrend, from $2.26 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $2.41 billion in 2024, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 6.5%. Looking ahead, the hexane market is projected to reach $3.15 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%. The Asia-Pacific region leads as the largest market for hexane, spurred by intense industrial activities and a growing edible oil sector. North America follows as a substantial market player, reflecting a diversifying industrial landscape with an increased emphasis on green solvents.
As industries worldwide increasingly seek efficient and sustainable solvents, hexane's role as a non-polar solvent suitable for various applications is expanding. With detailed analysis covering different types of hexane, including n-hexane, isohexane, and neohexene, the report elucidates market dynamics at play across multiple segments.
Driving Factors for the Hexane Market Growth
An uptick in edible oil production and heightened demand from the rubber industry have been identified as principal drivers for the hexane market's expansion. The report also points out strategic partnerships and innovative production technologies that are shaping the competitive landscape.
Sector Developments Impacting the Hexane Market
The study underscores recent industry developments, including acquisitions such as that of Hexion by American Securities LLC and collaborations like Exxon Mobil Corporation's partnership with Pioneer Natural Resources Company, highlighting their potential influence on the hexane market's trajectory.
Comprehensive Coverage of the International Hexane Market
The report provides a global perspective, examining key regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, the report encompasses country-specific analyses for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.
Market Value and Segmentation Analysis
Market values within the hexane sector are analyzed from a 'factory gate' viewpoint, considering the value of goods sold directly from the manufacturers or creators. It includes an elaborate breakdown of market segments and sub-segments, shedding light on industry-specific trends and consumer behaviours that influence market dynamics.
As environmental concerns and regulations drive the market toward sustainable practices, the hexane market is adapting with a shift towards green solvents and more eco-friendly extraction methods. These trends are meticulously detailed in the report, providing a thorough understanding of the evolving landscape and offering a strategic edge to businesses and investors seeking informed decision-making.
This latest report on the hexane market encapsulates the myriad elements influencing the industry's future growth, furnishing a holistic view that is indispensable for those operating within or allied to the hexane sector.
Companies Profiled:
Exxon Mobil Corporation AquaPhoenix Scientific Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp) GFS Chemicals Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Junyuan Petroleum Group Mil-Spec Industries Corp Rompetrol S.A. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Chevron Corporation China National Petroleum Corporation CPC Corporation Eni SPA Formosa Plastics Group Gazprom promyshlennost Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. Indian Oil Corporation Ineos Group Lotte Chemical Corporation Langepas, Uray and Kogalym oil Marathon Petroleum Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Neste Abp in Swedish, and Neste Corporation Petróleos Mexicanos Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Petroliam Nasional Berhad Phillips 66 Company Qatar Petroleum Reliance Industries Royal Dutch Shell Sasol Ltd. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Thai Oil Public Company Limited Total S.A. Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales
