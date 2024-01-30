Physical Vapor Deposition Global Market Report 2024 - Market Expected To Reach $3.15 Billion By 2028 With Strong Growth In Asia-Pacific Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hexane Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global hexane market has had a robust performance in recent years, with significant growth forecasted for the coming years. This comprehensive market research report provides valuable insights into the sector's current state and future outlook.

The report delivers an exhaustive assessment of the market, including size, shares, trends, and emerging opportunities critical for stakeholders in the hexane industry.

Key Highlights from the Hexane Market Report



The market size for hexane has witnessed a strong uptrend, from $2.26 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $2.41 billion in 2024, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 6.5%.

Looking ahead, the hexane market is projected to reach $3.15 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The Asia-Pacific region leads as the largest market for hexane, spurred by intense industrial activities and a growing edible oil sector. North America follows as a substantial market player, reflecting a diversifying industrial landscape with an increased emphasis on green solvents.

As industries worldwide increasingly seek efficient and sustainable solvents, hexane's role as a non-polar solvent suitable for various applications is expanding. With detailed analysis covering different types of hexane, including n-hexane, isohexane, and neohexene, the report elucidates market dynamics at play across multiple segments.

Driving Factors for the Hexane Market Growth

An uptick in edible oil production and heightened demand from the rubber industry have been identified as principal drivers for the hexane market's expansion. The report also points out strategic partnerships and innovative production technologies that are shaping the competitive landscape.

Sector Developments Impacting the Hexane Market

The study underscores recent industry developments, including acquisitions such as that of Hexion by American Securities LLC and collaborations like Exxon Mobil Corporation's partnership with Pioneer Natural Resources Company, highlighting their potential influence on the hexane market's trajectory.

Comprehensive Coverage of the International Hexane Market

The report provides a global perspective, examining key regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, the report encompasses country-specific analyses for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Market Value and Segmentation Analysis

Market values within the hexane sector are analyzed from a 'factory gate' viewpoint, considering the value of goods sold directly from the manufacturers or creators. It includes an elaborate breakdown of market segments and sub-segments, shedding light on industry-specific trends and consumer behaviours that influence market dynamics.

As environmental concerns and regulations drive the market toward sustainable practices, the hexane market is adapting with a shift towards green solvents and more eco-friendly extraction methods. These trends are meticulously detailed in the report, providing a thorough understanding of the evolving landscape and offering a strategic edge to businesses and investors seeking informed decision-making.

This latest report on the hexane market encapsulates the myriad elements influencing the industry's future growth, furnishing a holistic view that is indispensable for those operating within or allied to the hexane sector.

Companies Profiled:



Exxon Mobil Corporation

AquaPhoenix Scientific

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp)

GFS Chemicals

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Junyuan Petroleum Group

Mil-Spec Industries Corp

Rompetrol S.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Chevron Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

CPC Corporation

Eni SPA

Formosa Plastics Group

Gazprom promyshlennost

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation

Ineos Group

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Langepas, Uray and Kogalym oil

Marathon Petroleum

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Neste Abp in Swedish, and Neste Corporation

Petróleos Mexicanos

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Phillips 66 Company

Qatar Petroleum

Reliance Industries

Royal Dutch Shell

Sasol Ltd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Thai Oil Public Company Limited

Total S.A. Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales

