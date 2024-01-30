Global Stationary Li-Ion And Lead Acid Battery Market Opportunities, 2023-2030: Rising Demand Amidst Renewable Energy Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stationary Li-ion and Lead Acid Battery Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Public and private sector investment in renewable energy, mainly solar PV and wind, is increasing in response to the need to reduce carbon emissions and dependency on fossil fuels. However, the intermittent nature of renewables requires investment in complementary grid support solutions. Battery energy storage solutions provide stability for the grid and unlock new revenue opportunities for stakeholders. Lithium-ion batteries dominate this segment.
The wider global demand for batteries from the automotive space has lowered average lithium system costs and encouraged investment in new manufacturing facilities. Beyond battery energy storage, the situation is very different. Lead acid batteries are well established in many end-user segments and provide an effective solution for companies. Telecoms, utility equipment, industrial, and data centers are among the segments dominated by lead acid.
This picture will slowly change as lithium grows; however, lead acid will dominate many of these segments by the 2030s.
Key Topics Covered
Growth Environment
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Geographical Scope Definitions Key Competitors - Lithium Ion Key Competitors - Lead Acid Growth Metrics Distribution Channels Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Assumptions Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by End User - Total Revenue Forecast by End User - Lithium Ion Revenue Forecast by End User - Lead Acid Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region Competitive Environment Revenue Share of Top Participants - Li-ion Batteries Revenue Share Analysis - Li-ion Competitive Environment Revenue Share of Top Participants - LABs Revenue Share Analysis - LABs
Re venue Forecast by End User Market
Telecom Revenue Forecast by Region - Telecom Data Center Revenue Forecast by Region - Data Center Industrial Revenue Forecast by Region - Industrial Utility Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region - Utility Equipment Utility BESS Revenue Forecast by Region - Utility BESS C&PB BESS Revenue Forecast by Region - C&PB BESS C&PB Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region - C&PB Equipment Residential BESS Revenue Forecast by Region - Residential BESS EV Infrastructure Revenue Forecast by Region - EV Infrastructure Oil Gas Revenue Forecast by Region - O&G Off-grid Systems Revenue Forecast by Region - Off-grid Systems
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Consolidation and Geographic Expansion Growth Opportunity 2: New Product Development Growth Opportunity 3: Second-life Batteries for Battery Storage
Appendix
Other Competitors List of Exhibits
