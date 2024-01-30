(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This comprehensive analysis delves into the HALS market's overall performance, exploring compelling trends, key drivers, and future opportunities that define the competitive landscape. The market has witnessed significant growth, buoyed by industry demands from the construction and automotive sectors. As buildings and vehicles increasingly utilize polymers requiring protection from UV degradation, HALS have become indispensable in these applications.

This market research report provides an in-depth examination of market sizes, regional dynamics, and major players shaping this industry space.

Trends Fueling the HALS Market Expansion





Increased emphasis on sustainability and green materials

Regulatory mandates for durable and long-lasting materials in automotive and packaging Advancements in chemical technology offering enhanced UV and weather resistance for polymers

The Asia-Pacific HALS market has outperformed other regions, setting the pace for accelerated growth across the forecast period. Notable trends in this dynamic market landscape include significant strides in innovation and a robust lineup of high-performance HALS solutions tailored for diverse industrial applications.

T he Construction Industry: A Catalyst for HALS Market Demand

Construction activities create significant demand for plastics fortified with light stabilizers and UV absorbers. With the construction industry's impressive growth trajectory, especially in the US market, the adoption of HALS has soared, contributing significantly to the market's expansion.

T he Automotive Industry's Role in the HALS Market Growth

HALS play a pivotal role in preserving the quality and durability of automotive components. A surge in vehicle production reflects the steady climb in the HALS market value, with increased investment in production capacities and next-generation HALS formulations.

Key Developments and Partnerships in the HALS Industry

Strategic partnerships and expansions by major industry players aim to enhance production capabilities and meet growing demands in key sectors such as automotive and construction. These proactive moves signify a concerted effort among leading companies to stay ahead in a competitive market.

Regions Leading in the HALS Market



The Asia-Pacific region leads the charge in the HALS market, driven by burgeoning industries and the prominence of key market players. The report provides detailed analysis and projections for various geographies, including North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The research publication on Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) is a valuable resource for stakeholders, investors, and participants looking to understand the nuances of the market and seize growth opportunities.

Report Scope



Markets Covered:



By Type: Polymeric; Monomeric; Oligomeric



By Application: Plastics; Paints and Coatings; Adhesives and Sealants; Other Applications

By End Use Industry: Packaging; Automotive; Agriculture Films; Construction; Other End User Industries

Time series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

