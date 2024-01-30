Shearwater Health Welcomes Khristine Olguin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Khristine Olguin Joins as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO)

- Tom KendrotNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shearwater Health, a global leader in clinical solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that Khristine Olguin has joined Shearwater as chief nursing officer (CNO), responsible for understanding clinical trends, engaging with clients and prospects to align on clinical success criteria, and partnering with operations to ensure execution. In her role, Olguin will help maintain utilization of best practices and ensure performance and quality. She will be responsible for supporting quality and training departments, as well as providing strategic and day-to-day oversight of internal educational academies.Olguin comes to Shearwater as a highly qualified nurse executive with extensive experience in leading healthcare organizations through change and a proven track record for improving clinical operation performance and quality outcomes. She is skilled in business process improvement, clinical training and auditing, and international health management operations. Olguin has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mount Saint Mary's University. She is a Registered Nurse, Certified Case Manager and Certified Global Trainer.“Khris brings extensive clinical nursing leadership to Shearwater Health,” said Tom Kendrot, chief executive officer, Shearwater Health.“We are thrilled to add her global healthcare and nursing best practice expertise to the team. Khris's strategic oversight of clinical operations will contribute to elevating the profession of nursing globally.”Nashville-based Shearwater Health has trained and augmented care teams with remote and onsite clinicians since 1973, reducing the strain on the healthcare system. With a global workforce of more than 5,000 expertly trained, clinical resources supported by innovative technology and Six Sigma process excellence, Shearwater Health offers both remote and onsite clinical expertise that can be deployed rapidly and securely. The organization recruits and trains nurses in skills such as utilization management, care management, patient care, and revenue cycle and supports their careers through education including the US Nursing Licensure Exam.Said Olguin,“This is an exciting time to join the Shearwater Health team and I'm thrilled to be elevating nursing clinical excellence for people and teams around the world.”About Shearwater HealthShearwater Health provides teams of remote and onsite clinicians that expand the size and impact of clinical teams so that clients can focus on internal teams practicing at the peak of their license. From bedside to back-office, there are over 5,000 Shearwater clinicians solving medical and administrative problems every hour of every day all over the world. Shearwater combines clinical expertise with Six Sigma process excellence and RPA technology to improve healthcare outcomes. For more information, please visit or on LinkedIn .

