Registration Open For Largest-Ever Digital Learning Annual Conference (DLAC) 2024 To Shape K-12 Digital Learning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) talk.jpeg" width="300" height="157" alt="DLAC 2024 is host to over 300 sessions." style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

DLAC 2024 is host to over 300 sessions across three days.

DLAC set for February 26-28, 2024, in Austin, Texas, host to 1,700+ K-12 leaders, educators, vendors, and policymakers

- Allison Powell, Chief Academic Officer and DLAC 2024 Program ChairAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Digital Learning Collaborative (DLC) is excited to announce that Digital Learning Annual Conference (DLAC) 2024, now in its sixth year, has grown to become the largest conference of its kind. To be held this year at the JW Marriott Austin from February 26-28, 2024, this signature event brings together nearly 2,000 leaders, educators, and companies from across K-12 to explore the latest trends, share best practices, and engage in meaningful discussions about the nuts and bolts and future of digital learning in schools."The year-over-year growth is a testament to the increasing importance of K-12 digital learning. We design DLAC as a unique opportunity for leaders, practitioners, and companies to gain actionable skills and build relationships that improve outcomes for digital learners,” said Allison Powell, Chief Academic Officer and DLAC 2024 Program Chair.“We've sold out our exhibit hall and several hotel blocks as well, an indicator that this conference sets itself apart from others with its singular focus on digital teaching and learning, not edtech.”Key highlights of DLAC include:. Keynote Kevin Wanzer will kick off DLAC with a unique blend of motivation and humor to leave attendees energized, entertained, and inspired.. Participants choose from 300+ sessions to build a personalized pathway, and school teams learn together to accelerate the adoption of new practices and change. Sessions range from lightning-fast 7-minute sessions for quick insights, to in-depth 75-minute sessions for deeper dives into key topics over three days.. DLAC features a diversity of presenters, attendees, and sponsors representing schools, districts, states, and organizations, including online, blended, hybrid, private, and international schools.. Ample networking opportunities allow attendees to connect and collaborate with fellow online leaders and colleagues, from Table Talks to dedicated networking times and areas, and informal hallway conversations to exhibit hall receptions.. Cutting-edge sponsors and exhibitors showcase their latest innovations, products, and services, allowing educators to explore and provide input on the tools that transform digital teaching and learning that empower students.Joe Friedhoff, Vice President, Michigan Virtual, describes DLAC,“The leadership of DLAC and the membership of the DLC is mission-driven. It's focused on making a better future for our kids and bringing about new opportunities for our students and our families.” He continues,“I think about DLAC as the culminating event of a year-long conversation with colleagues across DLC webinars, e-news, and blog posts, and it just brings us all together to continue to advance the conversation.”Event Details:Date: February 26-28, 2024Location: Austin, TexasVenue: Austin JW MarriottRegistration: $799, online at registration-2024For more information about the Digital Learning Annual Conference 2024, including registration details and the full schedule of sessions, please visit .For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

