San Jose-Area Plastic Surgeon Answers 5 Breast Augmentation Faqs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Eric Okamoto, a board-certified plastic surgeon, shares insights about breast implant options, treatment benefits, recovery, combined procedures, and more.

FREMONT, CA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a board-certified San Jose-area plastic surgeon with more than 30 years of experience in the field of cosmetic surgery, Dr. Eric Okamoto is keenly aware of the intricacies of aesthetic enhancement procedures, including various methods of breast surgery. Today, he answers five frequently asked questions he receives from patients to give individuals interested in breast augmentation a better understanding of this popular cosmetic treatment.What are the benefits of breast augmentation?Dr. Okamoto recognizes that the potential benefits of breast augmentation can be advantageous in different ways depending on the shape, size, and symmetry goals of the patient. He continues that, generally, many patients benefit from breast augmentation with a fuller breast aesthetic, correction of breast asymmetries, improved body proportions, more balanced contours, and an overall increase in self-confidence and self-esteem. Additionally, the surgeon notes that breast augmentation can help women restore breast volume after pregnancy and weight loss, which may have contributed to a diminished breast size.What are the breast implant options?Breast implants come in a variety of materials, sizes, shapes, and textures. Dr. Okamoto states that deciding on the type of implant comes down to choosing either silicone or saline breast implants. Silicone implants are pre-filled with silicone gel and often have a more natural appearance and feel. Saline implants are composed of silicone outer shells that are filled with sterile saline at the time of surgery, which frequently provides the benefit of a smaller incision and, therefore, smaller scars. He further elaborates that breast implants can range from round- or teardrop-shaped, smooth-walled or textured, and low, moderate, and high profile ranges to determine how far the breast implants extend in the forward direction of the chest.What size should a patient be after breast augmentation?Dr. Okamoto believes another potential benefit of breast augmentation is the ability to produce a unique, natural-looking enhancement for each patient. He explains that patients are able to“try on” different-sized implants with a specialized bra during an in-office consultation to help determine an appropriate size for their goals, as well as for their overall body proportions. Alternatively, he notes, a simulation can be done at home by filling a nylon stocking with rice using a metric measuring cup (more exact details can be discussed during the consultation before conducting this method at home). Most importantly, Dr. Okamoto emphasizes that choosing the size of breast implants should be solely up to the patient and not decided by a spouse or a friend. The decision should be made with guidance from a fully qualified plastic surgeon; however, the choice is ultimately the patient's own.What is recovery like after breast augmentation?Although some degree of swelling, bruising, and soreness near the incision and treatment sites can be expected, Dr. Okamoto explains that post-surgery side effects are usually managed well with rest and medication taken as directed. Patients with relatively sedentary jobs should most likely be able to return to work approximately one week after surgery. However, Dr. Okamoto adds that it can take six to eight weeks for the muscles to heal where the breast implants have been placed, so it is best to avoid strenuous activity, exercise, and heavy lifting during those weeks to help ensure a safe recovery.Is a breast lift necessary with breast augmentation?For potential breast augmentation patients who are also experiencing significant degrees of breast ptosis (sagging breasts), Dr. Okamoto highlights that these individuals can likely benefit the most from a breast lift with implants procedure. This addresses the issue of drooping and excess skin/breast tissue in addition to enhancing the volume and shape of the breasts. By combining a breast lift (mastopexy) with a breast augmentation, patients who have experienced physical changes after pregnancy and breastfeeding, weight fluctuations, and the natural process of aging can resolve two cosmetic concerns at once with a more comprehensive outcome. For mothers, Dr. Okamoto recommends waiting on undergoing a breast lift with implants until they have completed their family plans as future pregnancies may affect the results of the procedure.Overall, Dr. Okamoto advises that there are many options for breast procedures that can help individuals achieve their desired enhancement goals. He says that, by working with an experienced, qualified plastic surgeon with an honest and trustworthy reputation for producing high-quality results, breast enhancement can offer a long-term, beautifully contoured appearance for many individuals.About Eric Okamoto, MDDr. Eric Okamoto received his medical degree from the University of California-Los Angeles and continued his education at Stanford University and the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He is a board-certified plastic surgeon, with additional board-certification in otolaryngology, and operates his own private practice, which was established in 1983 in Fremont, CA. Dr. Okamoto has been recognized as one of Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.'s Top Doctors® in plastic surgery - a prestigious honor for doctors who demonstrate excellence in their specialty. He holds membership in many professional medical organizations, including The Aesthetic Society® (once known as the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery) and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Okamoto is available for interview upon request.For more information, visit drokamoto and facebook/drokamoto.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Fremont Plastic Surgery686 Mowry AveFremont, CA 94536(510) 794-4640Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

(858) 200-0044

email us here