(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Versasec

Versasec Launches vSEC:CMS 6.10, Enriched with Customer Perspectives

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a commitment to enhancing user experience, Version 6.10 highlights Versasec 's customer-centric innovation. In addition, the credential management leader welcomes exciting product integrations of critical players in the identity space.“We recognize the importance of our customers' perspectives and are eager to incorporate their feedback into our ongoing development processes. Putting customers at the center of our products is not just a commitment – it's a fundamental principle that guides our innovation,” said Joakim Thorén, CEO and Founder of Versasec. New and existing customers are now able to download vSEC:CMS 6.10 evaluation version.The customer-centric approach underscores Versasec's unwavering commitment to delivering products that resonate with the needs and desires of its faithful user base.The new version also welcomes exciting new product integrations from its key partners, such as Yubico, G+D, and Thales. Among them the YubiHSM 2, customers can now seamlessly integrate to enhance the protection of their vSEC:CMS master keys(s).Other essential features for vSEC:CMS 6.10 include:- Web start for user self-service tasks. Users can now initiate self-service tasks from a website, facilitating self-service tasks, including self-issuance and PIN unblocks.- Capture and add custom user data to credentials during issuance, with the ability to modify it afterward. This feature adds another level of security, for example, for officers to validate identity against a text, a physical characteristic, or the employee's personal information.- vSEC:CMS now supports managing FIDO CTAP 2.1 credentials.- Administrators can now align PIN changes with other credential tasks. This feature can allow administrators to schedule a user's certificate renewal with a PIN change. Both tasks simultaneously can allow for higher productivity and less user activity around their credentials.Versasec encourages its customers to actively participate in this collaborative journey by sharing their thoughts, suggestions, and ideas through designated feedback channels. By doing so, customers become integral contributors to the evolution of Versasec's products, ensuring their voices are heard and valued.For a complete list of features and to provide product feedback, visit

Gabriela Peralta

Versasec LLC

+1 855-655-6281

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube