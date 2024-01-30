Space Mining Market To Witness Astonishing Growth By 2030 | Moon Express, Trans Astra, Spacelab

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Space Mining market to witness a CAGR of 21.95% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Space Mining Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Space Mining market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Space Mining market. The Space Mining market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.29 Billion at a CAGR of 21.95% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 2.84 Billion.The Major Players Covered in this Report: Deep Space Industries (United States), Planetary Resources (United States), Moon Express (United States), I Space (Japan), Asteroid Mining Corporation (United Kingdom), Shackleton Energy Company (United States), Kleos Space (Luxembourg), Trans Astra (United States), Off World (United States), SpaceLab (United States), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (United States), European Space Agency (France)Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @Definition:The Space Mining market refers to the emerging industry and commercial endeavors aimed at extracting and utilizing valuable resources from celestial bodies such as asteroids, the moon, planets, and other celestial bodies in space. It involves the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, water, metals, and other resources from outer space for various industrial, scientific, and commercial purposes. The primary focus of space mining involves identifying, extracting, and processing resources such as water ice, rare earth elements, precious metals like platinum, iron, nickel, and other minerals from asteroids, the moon, and potentially other planets or bodies. The development of specialized spacecraft, probes, rovers, and mining equipment designed for space missions to prospect, survey, and extract resources from celestial bodies with varying environments and conditions.Market Trends:Continued innovations in space technology, robotics, and autonomous systems tailored for prospecting, mining, and resource utilization in space environments.Growing involvement of private companies, startups, and space exploration ventures in space mining initiatives due to advancements in technology, reducing launch costs, and potential commercial opportunities.Government space agencies and international collaborations exploring space mining for scientific research, technological advancements, and potential commercial endeavors.Market Drivers:The growing scarcity of certain resources on Earth and increasing demand for critical materials drive interest in space mining to supplement terrestrial resource needs.Technological advancements in space launch systems, Market Opportunities:Opportunities to access and extract valuable resources such as rare metals, water, and minerals from asteroids, the moon, and other celestial bodies, potentially supporting future space missions and industries.Opportunities for in-situ utilization of resources in space, including the production of rocket propellants, construction materials, life support systems, and other supplies for sustainable space exploration.Opportunities for technological innovation, including robotics, spacecraft, mining equipment, and resource extraction techniques specifically designed for space environments. of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Marine Propulsion Engines market segments by Types: Surface mining, Shaft mining, Magnetic rakes, Heating, Mond process, Self-replicating machinesDetailed analysis of Marine Propulsion Engines market segments by Applications: Extraterrestrial Commodity, Construction, Human Life Sustainability, OthersMajor Key Players of the Market: Deep Space Industries (United States), Planetary Resources (United States), Moon Express (United States), I Space (Japan), Asteroid Mining Corporation (United Kingdom), Shackleton Energy Company (United States), Kleos Space (Luxembourg), Trans Astra (United States), Off World (United States), SpaceLab (United States), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (United States), European Space Agency (France)Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Objectives of the Report:- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Space Mining market by value and volume.- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Space Mining market.- -To showcase the development of the Space Mining market in different parts of the world.- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Space Mining market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Space Mining market.- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by 