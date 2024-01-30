International Hit 'Spot' By Depeche Mode Producer Gareth Jones Benefits World Organization's Rescue Me Charity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The single Spot by electronic band Of Love and Lust (OLAL) was released as a benefit song with 100% of proceeds going to the Rescue Me charity operated by World Organization.

The Spot music video is available on YouTube. OLAL fans can also find Spot on Spotify , Apple Music , and other services. Every listen generates royalties benefiting the 501c3 Rescue Me charity by World Organization.

Spot (Official Music Video) by Of Love and Lust - OLAL

Spot by Of Love and Lust (OLAL) with bandmembers from left to right Kuzman, Rush, and Alex Baum.

The creation of Spot spanned four countries. Producer Gareth Jones seamlessly merged this throwback to old time blues rock and roll with a modern electro-pop style. The genius of Gareth Jones is unmistakable, known for his work with eminent artists including Depeche Mode and Erasure.

OLAL's 33-year old drummer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Baum will be doing interviews from February 4, 2024 through February 7, 2024 while in Los Angeles for the GRAMMY Awards.

About World Organization

World Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Georgia.

706-769-9696

