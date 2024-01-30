Podiatry Content Connection And Mile High Orthotics Lab Inc. Partner To Boost Orthotics Marketing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) METUCHEN, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Podiatry Content Connection (PCC), a leader in digital marketing solutions for podiatrists, announces its partnership with Mile High Orthotics Lab, Inc. (MHOL), a pioneering orthotics manufacturing company based in Colorado. This joint venture is designed to significantly increase sales of custom foot orthotics for podiatrists and chiropodists across the U.S. and Canada.

Revolutionizing the way podiatrists & chiropodists market & sell orthotics.

Since its inception in 2007, Mile High Orthotics Lab, Inc. has specialized in manufacturing custom foot orthotics. Using advanced software, MHOL precisely measures, designs, and constructs orthotic devices tailored to each practitioner's prescription. MHOL attributes its enduring success to staying at the forefront of technology while emphasizing client and community relationships.



In conjunction with this partnership, PCC launches its innovative " SOLE MarketingTM " program, specifically designed to elevate the online presence and sales of orthotics for podiatrists and chiropodists. The program includes a suite of marketing tools, such as website features, email campaigns, social media content, and educational materials, all aimed at increasing both patient engagement and orthotics sales.

"We are excited to partner with Mile High Orthotics Lab and bring our innovative

SOLE MarketingTM program to more podiatrists and chiropodists," says Jeffrey Hartman, CEO of Podiatry Content Connection. "Our goal is to help these practitioners expand their service offerings with top-notch orthotics, while effectively marketing these essential products to their patients."

To celebrate this partnership, Podiatry Content Connection is offering an exclusive 25% discount on the SOLE MarketingTM program to podiatrists who purchase from Mile High Orthotics Lab Inc. This offer is a testament to PCC's commitment to providing podiatrists with the latest in digital marketing strategies, combined with high-quality orthotic products.

For more information about the SOLE MarketingTM program and the partnership between Podiatry Content Connection and Mile High Orthotics Lab Inc., please contact PCC at 718-475-9449 or visit PodiatryCC.

About Podiatry Content Connection

Podiatry Content Connection (PCC) is a leading provider of content and digital marketing solutions for the podiatry industry. Based in Metuchen, NJ, PCC specializes in creating comprehensive online marketing strategies that include website development, content creation, social media management and more, tailored to the unique needs of podiatrists and chiropodists.

