Rainbow PUSH Coalition Announces The Formal Installation Of Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III As President And CEO

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III will be formally installed as the President and CEO of Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 7 PM at the Black Academy of Arts and Letters (1323 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75202). The sold-out installation event comes 6 months after the announcement of Dr. Haynes as Rev. Jesse Jackson's successor during Rainbow PUSH Coalition's national convention. VIP program participants and attendees will come to Dallas from all over the country, including Roland Martin, Rev. Al Sharpton (NAN), Shavonne Arline-Bradley (NCNW), Dr. Michael Sorrell, Dr. Amos Brown, and Dr. Ron Daniels, among others. Tashara Parker, 4X Emmy award-winning journalist, will serve as the mistress of ceremonies.

The very next day, Friday, February 2, 2024, Rainbow PUSH Coalition will host the President's Inaugural Social Justice Conference

from 9 AM - 4:30 PM at Paul Quinn College, located at 3837 Simpson Stuart Road Dallas, TX 75241. Tickets for the conference, which are $75 per person and inclusive of two meals provided throughout the day, are available for purchase online . Rev. Jesse Jackson is expected to be in attendance at both the installation and conference. The formal installation ceremony and the President's Inaugural Social Justice Conference is presented by Sound Design Studios, a Dallas based black owned production company.



The Rainbow PUSH Coalition President's Inaugural Social Justice Conference is a call to action as well as a reminder that the fight for social justice is far from over and requires the collective effort of every individual to bring about meaningful change. Speakers include author and activist Tamika Mallory; lead pastor and executive director Pastor Mike McBride; preacher, scholar and researcher Rev. Dr. Brianna K. Parker; pastor, author, and activist Rev. Tisha Dixon Williams; civil rights and social policy advocate, attorney, and CEO Mrs. Jennifer Jones Austin; author, activist, and educator Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.; and Dr. Haynes himself. Sessions include the Social Justice Master Class, Creating Economic Structures that are Just, the Disinherited Conference, and Curriculum for the 2024 Election, the last of which is applicable for churches, organizations, and individuals.

Dr. Haynes, a 2016 inductee to the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame, is already focused on making positive change in his new role, with a national agenda to address issues with courts, the end of affirmative action, economic justice, educational equity and justice, and the effects of climate change on communities of color. Dr. Haynes is best known as a social justice pastor and advocate for marginalized communities. Known nationally as "the drum major for justice," he has modeled his ministry and leadership like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., focused on the intersections of faith and justice.

Dr. Haynes has received numerous awards and honors for his ministry and activism, which match his agenda. In 2011, Dr. Haynes had the prestigious honor of being the featured speaker at The Congressional Black Caucus' Annual Prayer Breakfast. In 2012, Ebony Magazine named him to its Power 100 list of most influential African Americans. He was also inducted into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame. In 2013, Dr. Haynes was honored to give remarks at the memorial service of one of the most respected world leaders of the 20th and 21st centuries, President Nelson Mandela. In 2020, Dr. Haynes was a featured speaker during the Democratic National Convention's faith event, "Our Values, Our Voices, Our Votes." That same year, the prestigious April 4th Foundation awarded Dr. Haynes the I am a Man Award and he joined the ranks of past honorees like Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Diane Nash, Congressman John Lewis, and Harry Belafonté. In 2022, Dr. Haynes was awarded the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Leadership Award in Community Service by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

As a reflection of his commitment to community transformation and social consciousness, Dr. Haynes serves in various leadership capacities in organizations that champion social change and education. In 2003, he founded the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference along with Rev. Dr. Jeremiah A. Wright, Jr. and Dr. Iva E. Carruthers. Dr. Haynes is on the board of the Conference of National Black Churches, the National Action Network, and the IC3 Church Growth and Development Conference.

The installation's location in Dallas holds great significance not just to Dr. Haynes, but the greater Dallas community which he has faithfully served and poured into for decades. In addition to this new role at the helm of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Dr. Haynes is the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, a megachurch in Dallas, Texas, with more than 13,000 members. The location of the conference at Paul Quinn College also holds significance for Dr. Haynes. He teaches college courses and workshops at several institutions of higher learning, including Paul Quinn College. Dr. Haynes also serves on the Board of Trustees for Paul Quinn College as well as various other boards, particularly those in underserved and minority communities. Additionally, he is the namesake of the Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III Global Preparatory School, located on the campus of Paul Quinn College, which serves students grades 6-12 who seek to enter the International Baccalaureate program.



To request pre-event or onsite interviews or to request media credentials to attend and cover the event, please contact Kayla Tucker Adams, KTA Media Group, at [email protected]

or 214-403-9852

