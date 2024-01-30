(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States DEXTENZA Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides an in-depth market analysis for the projected period of 2019-2032. The report offers a broad understanding of one of the latest treatments for acute ocular pain in the United States, covering its mechanism of action, therapeutic dosage, and administration alongside its developmental journey encompassing both the research and regulatory spectrum.

The DEXTENZA insert, serving as a novel delivery system for dexamethasone, represents a significant step in ocular pain management. Its unique intracanalicular design, which allows for up to 30 days of tapered steroid delivery directly to the ocular surface, renders it an innovation in the field. The resorbability and no-removal requirement of the insert underscore its patient-centered approach to postoperative recovery.

DEXTENZA is presently under a phase III clinical trial spotlight for pediatric use, with the potential to alleviate postoperative pain and inflammation following ocular surgery for pediatric cataracts. This pivotal trial, among other developmental activities, contributes to the grasp this medication potentially holds within the acute ocular pain treatment landscape.

Comprehensive Clinical and Market Analysis





The DEXTENZA Drug Insight and Forecast report provides a deep dive into the product's market journey, highlighting the clinical trial status, start and end dates, and therapeutic potential.

Research and development insights provide a lens into DEXTENZA's journey across the United States, detailing regulatory milestones and patents information with an expiry timeline. Forecasted sales and market scenario analysis extend up to 2032, delineating the growth trajectory and market penetration possibilities for DEXTENZA in the domain of acute ocular pain.

The report identifies the key designations granted to DEXTENZA, understands its clinical trial particulars, and projects the market scenario for the forecast period. It examines the strategic collaborations, key competitors, and emerging therapies that shape the acute ocular pain treatment landscape where DEXTENZA positions itself.

A comprehensive SWOT analysis within the report offers strategic insight for stakeholders involved in the development and commercialization of acute ocular pain treatments. The newly added research enriches the decision-making arsenal of healthcare professionals, investors, and pharmaceutical companies by providing a holistic view of the product's future potential.

Forward-looking Assessment

The emerging treatment options profiled in this report complement the understanding of how DEXTENZA might influence the overall management of acute ocular pain in the coming years. The report also identifies late-stage developmental therapies that could potentially shift current treatment paradigms.

