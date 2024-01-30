Capstone Partners & IMAP Release 2023-2024 Trends In Global M&A Research Survey:

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Middle Market M&A Outperforms Broader Market Despite Global Deal Flow Decline
BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, in conjunction with its partner IMAP, a leading global investment banking advisory firm, released its annual Trends in Global M&A Survey Report, with insights from M&A advisors across the world .
This report combines Capstone's in-depth investment banking knowledge with proprietary data obtained from 100 participating IMAP M&A advisors across 65 countries. Conducted between September 26, 2023, and October 24, 2023, the survey captures sentiment at a pivotal moment in global middle market M&A, providing insight into M&A market activity throughout 2023 and forecasts for deal making conditions in 2024.
Key Findings:
Despite a decline in overall M&A volume, middle market deal activity continued to outperform the broader market in 2023, as identified by 57% of total investment bankers surveyed.
As M&A activity likely neared or reached its trough in 2023, the majority (51%) of total advisors surveyed anticipate 2024 deal flow to increase. However, the lion's share (47%) of those respondents expect a moderate increase in 2024, indicating that a full M&A volume rebound may not materialize over the next 12 months.
Financial criteria comprised the top three most important M&A target characteristics for acquirers in 2023, as noted by total advisers surveyed. This includes strong margin profiles (71% of advisors), recurring revenue (63%), and defensible cashflow (47%).
More than 90% of advisors in each industry forecasted an increase or consistent amount of private equity activity in their respective industries, illustrating the strength of the sponsor community across a variety of markets.
M&A purchase multiples are expected to remain compressed in 2024, with 67% of advisors surveyed anticipating little to no change in valuations compared to 2023, likely driven by market/economic uncertainty and a lack of motivated acquirers.
Half of advisors projected businesses owner retirement to continue to be the driving force behind sell-side mandates in 2024, followed by an owner seeking liquidity.
To achieve a successful M&A deal for a seller, nearly all (95%) advisors pointed to setting a realistic deal valuation as very or somewhat important. This aligns with the primary deal closing hinderance advisors faced throughout 2023, as 58% experienced excessive valuation expectations from sellers.
Through this research, Capstone Partners and IMAP have tracked notable impacts on the global M&A market, current economic environment, as well as M&A advisors' expectations on pricing trends and regional risks and opportunities moving forward into 2024. The report also provides an analysis of sell-side
M&A considerations for middle market business owners looking to pursue a liquidity event.
To access the full report including a breakout of the results by industry and region, click here .
