Glytec Announces Major Expansion Of Executive Team To Drive Innovation And Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Glytec Grows Team with Leading Healthcare Executives to Pioneer the Future of Diabetes Care

Glytec , the only provider of cloud-based insulin management software as a service (SaaS) solutions across the continuum of care, proudly announces the addition of key healthcare leaders to its executive team to

continue to scale the company, grow its client base, and meet the needs of the growing healthcare industry and diabetes technology market.



"Glytec is attracting world-class healthcare leaders. I feel privileged to collaborate with this team of experts with an extensive track record of healthcare innovation, positive patient impact at scale, and a history of remarkable success," said Patrick Cua, CEO of Glytec.

Glytec's industry-leading software addresses timely, critical challenges for the healthcare industry. One-third of all hospitalized patients require insulin therapy to regulate high blood sugar during their stay.[1] More than 2 million patients each year experience an adverse event in the hospital leading to hypoglycemia, which according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) costs the healthcare system over

8 billion dollars. Yet nearly one-third of hospitals have no glucose management metrics, and 59 percent do not have an automated method of pulling data on rates of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.[2]

The market demand for Glucommander is surging, and these seasoned executives will bring invaluable experience and skills to drive and support continued growth.

Erik Eaker, taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), previously held international and domestic executive positions at Humana and led operations during the growth and exit of a privately held digital health company to Ireland-based LetsGetChecked where he was SVP of Business Operations. "I am excited to join

Glytec as we help shape the evolution of the diabetes technology market and address a massive need in the healthcare industry impacting millions of patients and costing the healthcare system billions of dollars each year," said Eaker.

Ashley Reynolds, PhD, MSN, RN, has joined as Chief Product and Experience Officer and brings over 30 years of healthcare experience including C-suite roles where he helped grow and exit multiple healthcare technology companies. With his clinical perspective and expertise in human factor and product design, he is tasked with accelerating innovation at Glytec and exceeding the evolving needs of both patients and healthcare providers. "It's an honor to continue to innovate with Glytec's Glucommander solution, a market leader with over 100 patents, and work to deliver patient, clinician, and provider experiences that address consumer engagement and clinician burnout amongst other major industry challenges," said Reynolds.

Matt McPherson, who recently joined as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Glytec, has more than 20 years of leadership in the healthcare and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology sectors. Notably, as an executive, McPherson helped two organizations scale and achieve exits to a digital healthcare company and major healthcare payor Aetna

CVS Health, respectively. "The diabetes technology sector is growing and evolving at an exhilarating pace while healthcare systems are simultaneously experiencing even greater demand for technology and improved patient-provider workflows – Glytec sits at this pivotal intersection and opportunity to help," said McPherson.

McPherson's strategic financial leadership will play a crucial role in sustaining Glytec's growth trajectory and fortifying the foundation for continued innovation.

These healthcare leaders will join a broader, dynamic team that is set to drive groundbreaking advancements in diabetes technology, healthcare applications, and market impact.

About Glytec

Glytec is the insulin management software company for healthcare systems focused on improving the quality and cost of care. Its FDA-cleared proprietary algorithmic titration

software, Glucommander, as well as innovative analytics tools like Glucometrics power the only solution capable of delivering personalized diabetes treatment recommendations across the continuum of care, from hospital to home. With ongoing support from its nationwide team of clinicians, health system leaders, and technologists in offices located in Waltham, MA, and Greenville, SC, Glytec improves outcomes and controls costs for the large population of patients requiring insulin treatment – including those with and without a diagnosis of diabetes. For more information, follow Glytec on X (@Glytec ) and LinkedIn, or visit .

