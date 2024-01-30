Global Influenza Vaccines Market Forecast Report 2024-2032, Profiles Of Key And Emerging Players In The Influenza Vaccines Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecasts 2024 - 2032" report has been added to

The global influenza vaccines market size was valued at USD 7.8 Billion in 2023 and is likely to reach USD 13.7 Billion in 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the influenza vaccine market.

Here are some key factors:



Increasing Awareness and Education

Government Initiatives and Vaccination Programs

Rising Incidence of Influenza

Advancements in Vaccine Technology

Increased Healthcare Spending

Expanding Target Population

Globalization and Travel

Growing Geriatric Population

Public Health Preparedness

Collaborations and Partnerships Regulatory Support

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the global influenza vaccines market dynamics, opportunities, future road map, and competitive landscape, and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook in the global influenza vaccines market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2018 - 2023 and an illustrative forecast to 2032 covering key market aspects like market value, volume analysis, and trends for influenza vaccines globally.

The report contains a deep analysis of the global influenza vaccines market with size in terms of both value and volume. The report provides a clear insight into current and future developments in the global influenza vaccines market. The report also explores a detailed analysis of the children and adults vaccinated with influenza vaccines globally from 2018-2023 and forecasts to 2032. It provides essential insights into influenza vaccines market revenue for the top 27 regional and national, and forecast until 2032.

Key trends in terms of collaboration deals, mergers & acquisitions, distribution, exclusive, and licensing agreements are analyzed with details. The report also offers detailed information about the recruiting clinical trials statement by phase, trial status, study sponsor name, and study phase. The report also investigates detailed insights into the regulatory landscape including the approval process and an overview of the regulatory authorities in the United States, EU, and Japan. The report also delivers a detailed assessment of the latest happenings in the influenza vaccine market globally. The report also examines the main market growth driving and challenges forces and also gives an all-round future outlook through 2032.

The report concludes with the profiles of the key players in the global influenza vaccines market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, vaccines portfolio, promising vaccines in clinical development, influenza vaccines sales value analysis, and recent development.

Other emerging players are making novel technology-based vaccines that are likely to affect the market share during the forecast period. The emerging players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, promising vaccines in the clinical development phase, platform technology, and recent development.

The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis in which various models will be thoroughly integrated. After a thorough study of the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the global influenza vaccine market are determined with utmost precision.

Key and Emerging Players in the Global Influenza Vaccines Market:



Sanofi Pasteur

GlaxoSmithKline

Seqirus



AstraZeneca

Mylan(Viatris)

BioDiem

Novavax

Medicago

Moderna Inc

Pneumagen

Daiichi-Sankyo

Altimmune

FluGen

Imutex

EpiVax

Osivax

Emergex Vaccines

Versatope Therapeutics, Inc.

BIKEN Co., Ltd.

Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc. Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Key Report Features:



Detailed and comprehensive market overview with important analyst insights

Insights into the market determinants stimulating the global influenza vaccines market

Analysis of the historical growth of the market size of the global influenza vaccines market from 2018 to 2023

The global influenza vaccines market size estimation and forecast from 2024 to 2032 and growth rate up to 2032

The market size of the 27 major influenza vaccine markets with a years forecast

High-Level assessment of the overall persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines

Scrutinizes the persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines in the 27 major influenza vaccine markets with a years forecast

Detailed assessment of the most recent happenings in the global influenza vaccine market

Comprehensive analysis of the regulatory framework including the approval process and an overview of the regulatory authorities in the United States, EU, and Japan

Provides key trends with respect to collaboration deals, mergers & acquisitions, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement

Detailed observations of the most recent clinical trials of the influenza vaccines

A comprehensive list of the key players along with the analysis of their current vaccine portfolios, promising vaccines in the clinical development, sales value analysis, and recent development An insightful analysis of the emerging players along with the analysis of their promising vaccines in the clinical development, phase, platform technology, and recent development

