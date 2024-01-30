(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Class of 2024 Highlights 100 Exceptional Black Women in the C-Suite and Executive Leadership, including Janice Bryant Howroyd, Founder and CEO, ActOne Group, Kei Clarke, CEO of WNBA New York Liberty, Tinisha Argamonte, SVP & Chief Diversity Officer, The Walt Disney Company, and Pamela Oliver, Chief Medical Officer, Novant Health, among others

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity Woman Magazine announces its fourth annual ' ELITE 100' issue, a tribute to 100 extraordinary Black women leaders.

Each year, more and more Black women are undeniably making historic gains in corporate America.

To celebrate these remarkable women and encourage those who will be featured in future lists, Diversity Woman presents the annual Elite 100 Class of 2024

list of Black women leaders.

Diversity Woman Magazine is the essential business magazine and community for women professionals and executives, with an initiative to support leadership and executive development for all women of all races, cultures, and backgrounds. In celebration of Black History Month, the special issue is available for sale on and on Barnes & Noble newsstands February 15, 2024.

Diversity Woman Media's 2024 Elite 100 Special Winter Issue

Diversity Woman's ELITE 100 Class of 2024 highlights Black women in the C-suite and executive leaders-at Fortune 500, Fortune 1000, Fortune Global 500, S&P 500 companies, and nonprofits.

These impressive women are leading complex transformations in their corporations by managing remote teams around the world, building morale through innovative programming, optimizing organizational culture through diversity, equity, and inclusion, and sustaining profitable bottom lines.

In fields from finance and tech to entertainment and health care, these corporate superstars are making their mark.



"I am thrilled to celebrate the inspiring Black women featured in our Elite 100 Class of 2024 issue," said Dr. Sheila Robinson, founder of Diversity Woman Media.

"These impressive women are serving as a guiding light for generations to come. They are not only worthy of honoring, but they also represent something significant-for years, companies have been saying that they cannot find qualified Black women executives for the corner office and boardrooms. This list-along with the 100 other women in 2021, 2022 and 2023-proves otherwise.

Despite the progress made, black women still encounter persistent obstacles to career advancement, including double standards, insufficient advocacy, and unconscious bias. We still have a long way to go to reach true equity in the workplace. We encourage companies to follow the lead of the companies here, in intensifying their efforts in recruiting and promoting more black women to executive leadership and board positions."

How the Elite 100 Were Chosen

The Diversity Woman Elite 100, Class of 2024, highlights extraordinary Black women leaders in private and public sectors. Our roster comprises some of the most powerful women executives in the C-suite and in senior level roles at Fortune 500, Fortune 1000, Fortune Global 500, S&P 500, and S&P 400 companies, as well as other major business enterprises and national nonprofits. The criteria for honorees: She must hold a senior level or executive officer position; oversee a major global, national, and/or regional division, subsidiary, organization, or enterprise; and demonstrate a record of leadership success, achieving results on the bottom line and enhancing company culture.

About Diversity Woman Media

Diversity Woman Media is the leading, multiplatform professional and executive leadership development enterprise and community that advocates diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Celebrating its nineteenth year, the company was founded by Dr. Sheila Robinson to provide guidance, training, and mentorship to build the next generation of leaders. Recognized as a leading, professional and executive leadership development enterprise that advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion, our nationally-recognized portfolio is comprised of three-core areas: Publications (Diversity Woman Magazine and Inclusion Magazine), Leadership Development Academy Workshops, and National Conferences (Diversity Woman Digital; the National Diversity Women's Business Leadership Conference;

Business Leaders Women in Tech Conference;

Inclusion Innovation Leadership Summit; and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Conference). Follow us on social media, LinkedIn @DiversityWoman, X (formerly Twitter) @DiversityWoman; and FB @DiversityWomanMagazine.



SOURCE Diversity Woman Media