Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 42 0217


1/30/2024 10:46:02 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 26. January, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 26 1015 RIKB 42 0217
ISIN IS0000034874 IS0000033884
Additional issuance (nominal) 812,000,000 480,000,000
Settlement date 01/31/2024 01/31/2024
Total outstanding (nominal) 67,332,400,000 63,292,000,000

