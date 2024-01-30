Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 42 0217

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 26. January, at the price of accepted bids.
| Series
| RIKB 26 1015
| RIKB 42 0217
| ISIN
| IS0000034874
| IS0000033884
| Additional issuance (nominal)
| 812,000,000
| 480,000,000
| Settlement date
| 01/31/2024
| 01/31/2024
| Total outstanding (nominal)
| 67,332,400,000
| 63,292,000,000
