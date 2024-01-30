Lawsuit For Investors Who Lost Money With Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Announced By The Shareholders Foundation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) shares to recover losses.

Investors who purchased shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) prior to April 2019 and continue to hold any of those NSYE: CMI shares also might have options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at ... or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 15, 2024, an investor filed a lawsuit against Cummins Inc. on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) between April 30, 2019 and December 21, 2023. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party, that the Company's CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

