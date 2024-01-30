Global Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Drugs Research Report 2024: Market Set For Marginal Growth To 2028 - Long-Term Forecasts To 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market is projected to see modest growth from $60.82 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $64.86 billion by 2028, according to a newly released market research report. This increase is forecasted at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The report analyzes comprehensive market insights that help stakeholders to understand the current landscape and future growth prospects.

Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Advancements in Healthcare to Propel Market Growth

The market's growth is primarily attributed to the increase in arthritis prevalence, advancements in personalized medicine, and strategic industry collaborations. New trends, such as the focus on early diagnosis and introduction of novel oral therapies, are shaping the market's trajectory, catering to the ever-evolving patient needs.

North America Leads the Market Share, with Innovative Therapies on the Rise

The North American region stands at the forefront, being the largest market in 2023, with expectations to continue its dominance through the upcoming years. Innovations such as subcutaneous injections and the integration of first-in-class, early-in-lifecycle medicines are contributing to this regional market strength.

Expanding Elderly Population a Key Market Driver



The growing elderly population, significantly affected by rheumatoid arthritis, is one of the critical factors driving demand for these drugs. New drug options with safer profiles are increasingly being adopted for the elderly, spurring market expansion.

Product Launches and Acquisitions amongst Major Market Players

Recent product launches and acquisitions by leading pharmaceutical companies are enhancing the market landscape. Companies are not only releasing new products but also improving existing therapies to meet the rigorous standards of efficacy and safety demanded by healthcare professionals and patients alike.



The Metoject Subcutaneous Injection Syringe offers a comfortable injection experience for patient self-administration. Amgen's acquisition of Horizon Therapeutic Plc significantly boosts its rheumatoid arthritis portfolio with innovative treatment options.

Diverse Treatment Options Fueling Market Variety

The rheumatoid arthritis drugs market encompasses a wide range of pharmaceuticals, including NSAIDs, corticosteroids, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), and biologic response modifiers (BRMs). These treatments offer various routes of administration to cater to patient preferences and medical requirements.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market segments, including the impact of biosimilars, the rise of healthcare expenditures, and the heightened emphasis on combination therapies. It offers comprehensive insights into market statistics, competitor strategies, and regional market shares, equipping industry players with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions.

Market Research Report: A Key Tool for Strategic Planning

The rheumatoid arthritis drugs market research report is a critical instrument for stakeholders to gain a clear understanding of the market's potential. With in-depth analysis of current trends and an outlook on future scenarios, the report is an indispensable resource for businesses aiming to navigate the complexities of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Pfizer Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

F-Hoffmann La Roche AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Merck & Co Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi S.A

Biogen Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galapagos NV

Abbott Laboratories

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

UCB S.A. Belgium.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Ipsen S.A

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Gilead Sciences Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900