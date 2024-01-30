Moreover, it is projected that the market for next-generation optical fiber (multicore and hollow core fiber) will continue to grow during the projected period of 2022-2031, driven by the telecommunications industry's increasing adoption of these fibers as well as the growing demand for information technology products in several emerging economies, such as China and India. The next generation of optical fibers has more complicated designs and experience power attenuation, which is driving up component and installation costs. Additionally, the lack of qualified workers in the optical sector is working as a challenge to the growth.



Trends: Current and Future



Increasing Demand for 5G Mobile Networks Growing Demand in Laser and Sensing Applications

Business Dynamics



Business Drivers



Growing Demand for Cloud Computing and Data Centers



Growing Demand in Biomedical Applications

Growing Demand for Microelectronics

Business Challenges



High Installation Cost

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Business Strategies



Product Developments

Market Developments

Corporate Strategies

Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

Business Opportunities



Growing Investments in Defense and Security Industry



Increasing Interest in the Space Industry Rising Need for Higher-Speed and Larger-Capacity Transmission Systems (Telecom Transmission)

Market Introduction

The need for next-generation optical fibers, such as hollow core and multicore fiber, is rising in the Asia-Pacific region. These cutting-edge optical fibers are widely sought after in a variety of industries, including information technology, aerospace and defense, medical, and telecommunications, since they provide improved data transmission capabilities with lower attenuation, dispersion, and distortion.

Particularly in the telecommunications sector, next-generation optical fibers have been widely used, opening doors for both established firms and fresh competitors. In the near future, it is anticipated that the influence of these advanced fibers on end-user sectors would increase from moderate to high as their application spreads throughout various industries. As the APAC region's industries - including telecommunications, medical, aerospace and defense, and information technology - become more and more prevalent, the demand and impact of next-generation optical fibers are anticipated to increase further.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by End User



Telecommunication

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Information Technology Others

Segmentation 2: by Material Type



Glass Plastic

Segmentation 3: by Product Type



Multicore Fiber Hollow Core Fiber

Segmentation 4: by Country



Japan

India

South Korea Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent names established in this market are:



NEC Corporation

Sintec Optronics Pte. Ltd.

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation Zhongshan Meisu Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in the Report



What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific next-generation optical fiber market?

Which applications (by end users) and products (by product type, by material type) segments are leading in terms of consumption of the next-generation optical fiber market, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth during 2021-2031? Who are the prominent players catering to the demand for the next-generation optical fiber market, and what are the key offerings?

Key Attributes