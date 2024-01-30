Eola And Luxaviation Group Announce A Strategic Alliance In Helicopter Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation GroupLUXEMBOURG, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EOLA, already present in helicopter services in Monaco and France through its subsidiaries Monacair and Héli Sécurité, acquires a minority stake in Luxaviation Group's helicopter company Starspeed, a British company specializing in helicopter management for owners. EOLA provides helicopter passenger transport, helicopter management and maintenance services for owners. Starspeed, a subsidiary of the Luxaviation Group, is a leader in the management of helicopters in the United Kingdom. The company also offers passenger transport services through its Penzance service, serving the Isles of Scilly, and provides training for qualified helicopter pilots.A spokesperson for the EOLA Group states: "By acquiring a minority stake in Starspeed, we are continuing our strong development by establishing a presence in the United Kingdom. Our industry is currently in a period of transformation, with the prospect of next-generation aircraft on the promising urban mobility market. In parallel, the group is expanding geographically by capitalizing on the recognized expertise of Starspeed and its team in the helicopter services field. Our ambition is to further our development in the European market and enhance our owner management offering, making it increasingly comprehensive and competitive.”Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group, says:“The increasing demand for helicopters, particularly in the business travel and rapidly emerging tourism sector, is largely driven by travellers seeking a safe and efficient means to minimise time-consuming journeys between destinations.We are proud to announce EOLA's entry into the ownership structure of Starspeed Ltd, which will undoubtedly allow both companies to continue delivering the highest degree of quality and customer-focused service in helicopter travel and management. Thanks to Luxaviation Group and Starspeed's extensive experience, and EOLA Group's skilful expertise in highly secure flights, we aim to bring helicopters to the forefront of business travel in Europe and the world.”Starspeed, a subsidiary of the Luxaviation Group, one of the largest business aircraft and helicopter operators worldwide, was founded in 1978 and counts with 45 years of experience in helicopter operations as the largest, privately owned, corporate VIP helicopter company in Europe. The company has operated over 22 types and models of helicopters across more than 65 countries.

