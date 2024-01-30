(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Money Vehicle Announces Exciting Partnership With SPENDiD to Enhance Financial Literacy Education

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Money Vehicle, a leading provider of innovative financial education solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with SPENDiD , a pioneer in predictive planning simulations and teaching technology. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in Money Vehicle's continuous efforts to enhance its Financial Literacy Curriculum for High Schools, providing students with a real-world atmosphere through SPENDiD's cutting-edge technology.Money Vehicle is driven by its mission to build an engaging and easy-to-use Financial Literacy curriculum, and this partnership with SPENDiD is a testament to that commitment. The integration of SPENDiD's predictive planning simulation into Money Vehicle will bring a dynamic and interactive element to financial education. Students will now have access to simple-to-use and easy-to-understand planning scenario models, creating a realistic experience that prepares them for the financial challenges of the "real world."Jedidiah Collins CFP®, Founder of Money Vehicle, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to announce our collaboration with SPENDiD. By integrating their state-of-the-art technology into our Financial Literacy Curriculum, we aim to provide students with a unique and immersive learning experience. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower the next generation with the skills and plan needed to navigate the complexities of personal finance.""At SPENDiD, we couldn't be more excited to partner with Money Vehicle," said Craig Hill, Founder of SPENDiD. "Putting our predictive planning simulation and teaching technology into the hands of students in schools served by Money Vehicle is a great privilege. Together we are impacting students with simple-to-use and easy-to-understand planning scenario models. Our goal is to prepare the next generation of young adults for the financial realities of the 'real world'."The collaboration between Money Vehicle and SPENDiD represents a significant advancement in the field of financial education, ensuring that students are equipped with the necessary skills to make informed financial decisions. Both organizations are confident that this partnership will have a lasting impact on the financial literacy landscape, fostering a generation of financially empowered individuals.For more information about Money Vehicle and its Financial Literacy Curriculum, please visit yourmoneyvehicle. To learn more about SPENDiD and its predictive planning simulations, visit ....954-944-5939+++About Money Vehicle:Money Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to close the financial literacy gap. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. This hybrid engagement of on and off-screen instruction empowers each and every student to begin their financial plan.About SPENDiD:SPENDiD is a fintech solutions company focused on capturing the power of“crowd-wisdom” regarding proven spending and saving behaviors of consumers at all stages of life. Founded in Birmingham, AL by Craig Hill, SPENDiD is on a mission to put financial wellness in reach of everyone by radically simplifying the budgeting and financial planning process (and more). We're always refining our technology, seeking innovative new ways to put our unique predictive approach to cash flow health awareness to work.

