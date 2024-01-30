Pompe Alliance Survey Reveals Gap In Mental Health Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unmet need: mental health of rare patients and caregivers

Only 10% Are Recommended Mental Health Support at Time of Diagnosis, Yet 75% Want Assistance

- Heather Shorten, Executive Director, Pompe AllianceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pompe Alliance , in collaboration with RAM & MyRareData , recently conducted a survey revealing a significant unmet need in mental health care in the Pompe Community.Across both individuals diagnosed with Pompe and their caregivers, only 10% were recommended a mental health professional at time of diagnosis, although 75% expressed a desire for such support.The survey also found that 50% of the Pompe disease community has been diagnosed with a mental health condition, and a third have had suicidal thoughts. Caregivers are similarly affected, with 60% having a mental health diagnosis.“These findings underscore an urgent need to prioritize mental health care for the Pompe community”, says Heather Shorten, Executive Director, Pompe Alliance.But the Mental Health support provided must understand the living experience of the Pompe community. Indeed only 1⁄3 rd of the individuals diagnosed with Pompe disease who received mental health support indicated that it was beneficial.The Pompe Alliance will use these results as it continues to work collaboratively with its community and stakeholders to build appropriate mental health resources for its members.To access the details of the survey, visit _files/ugd/850d88_a757cd8f2faa4e7b92a7c2b565e45479About the Pompe AllianceFounded in 2018, the Pompe Alliance creates positive change for those affected by Pompe Disease by fostering awareness, education, and advocacy.Contact: Heather Shorten, ...About RAMRare Advocacy Movement actively empowers the rare condition community through education, collaboration, and robust advocacy efforts.Contact: Nadia Bodkin, ...About MyRareDataMyRareData assists rare disease patient groups by fostering mutually beneficial digital health collaborations with industry.Contact: JC Muyl, ...

