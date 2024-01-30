Rapunzel Creative Marketing Wins Several Video And Digital Advertising Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rapunzel Creative Kicks Off Awards Season With Video and Digital Advertising Awards

New Jersey-based digital marketing agency announces several GDUSA and Marcom awards for 2023 campaigns

- Lynn Gregorski, presidentRIDGEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lynn Gregorski, president and founder of Rapunzel Creative Marketing , has announced several new awards her agency won at the close of 2023. The awards are from GDUSA (Graphic Design USA) and Marcom, recognizing the agency's creative work for two accounts: the nonprofit Diabetes Foundation and Corporate Essentials..GDUSA: Rapunzel Creative wrote and produced a video for the Diabetes Foundation's“I Got Screened” campaign, which won in the Motion category (TV, film, animation, and video). The video is part of a broader digital ad campaign (including banner and social media ads) to raise awareness of the importance of getting screened for prediabetes. The winning submission was among the top 10% of more than 8,000 entries and can be viewed at ..MarCom: Marcom is one of the largest and most respected creative competitions in the world, with approximately 6,500 print and digital entries from dozens of countries. Rapunzel Creative won three MarCom awards as follows:oA Gold award for“Director of Joy” for Corporate Essentials, which invites decision-makers to take on a new role as Director of Employee Joy, providing meaningful employee perks that spark joy throughout the workday. Corporate Essentials is a leading provider of office coffee, healthy snacks and break room provisions in the greater NY metro area.oA Gold award for the“I Got Screened” video PSA , produced in English and Spanish.oA Platinum award for the Diabetes Foundation“I Got Screened” consumer banner ads.“The 2023 digital marketing campaign we created for the Diabetes Foundation is among the winningest marketing and advertising projects Rapunzel Creative has executed for a nonprofit client,” said Gregorski.“With a specialty in nonprofit marketing, we were excited about two awards our creative team won for another nonprofit client, the annual Russ Berrie Making a Difference Award. The website we designed last year was honored by GDUSA and received a Silver Davey Award in the General-Social Good category.”Last fall, the Rapunzel Creative team also received two Awards of Excellence from the NJ Ad Club: one for its logo design for startup company, Brevolution and another for the gala invitation for nonprofit client, Young Audiences. More information about the agency, which handles a wide range of accounts throughout New Jersey and New York, is at .About Rapunzel CreativeRapunzel Creative is an award-winning branding, digital marketing, and advertising agency located in Bergen County, New Jersey, within the New York metro market. Services include business branding, website design, digital marketing (such as social media, SEO, and email marketing) and advertising campaigns. The agency also specializes in nonprofit marketing and branding. Rapunzel Creative is certified by the State of New Jersey as a (WBE) Women Business Enterprise, is a WBENC certified organization, and is a certified SBA and WOSB and approved contractor with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

