Entoro And Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA) Announce Strategic Partnership

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Entoro , a leading boutique finance and investment banking group, and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA), the premier South Florida trade organization for investors and financial professionals, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing deal distribution for hedge funds.PBHFA, with its mission to unite the diverse hedge fund, financial, and investor community of Palm Beach County and South Florida, has established itself as the go-to forum for idea sharing, deal-making, and information exchange in the region. Its members include active hedge fund managers/professionals, ultra-high net-worth investors, family offices, financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, and top service providers.Entoro is known for its dedication to creating the premier alternative investment ecosystem globally, and brings to the partnership its expertise as an investment bank, broker-dealer, transfer agent, registered investment advisor, commodity pool operator, insurance brokerage, and manager of proprietary investment funds. Entoro's technology-enabled platform, OfferBoard®, focuses on raising capital and creating unique investment products for an international clientele.The strategic partnership between Entoro and PBHFA aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to provide high-quality investment opportunities for hedge funds across new and emerging, as well as traditional industries. By combining Entoro's technology-enabled investment banking and brokerage capabilities with PBHFA's extensive network and services, the partnership seeks to offer a significant advancement in deal distribution to hedge funds."We are excited to partner with PBHFA, a respected organization that shares our commitment to excellence in the financial industry," said James C. Row, CEO of Entoro. "This collaboration will enable us to enhance our offerings and reach a broader audience of hedge funds seeking investment opportunities in the vibrant markets of Palm Beach and South Florida.""We are delighted to join forces with Entoro, a leader in the finance and investment banking sector," said Dave Goodboy, Founder of PBHFA. "This partnership represents a strategic move to strengthen our position in providing valuable investment opportunities to our members and the broader hedge fund community."The partnership between Entoro and PBHFA is expected to bring about new and exciting opportunities for family offices, hedge funds, endowments and foundations to further solidify both organizations' positions as key players in the alternative investment landscape.About Entoro:Entoro is a leading boutique finance and investment banking group dedicated to creating the premier alternative investment ecosystem globally. The group consists of an investment bank, broker-dealer, transfer agent, registered investment advisor, commodity pool operator, insurance brokerage, proprietary investment funds, valuation services company, environmental asset authenticator, registry, exchange, carbon credit asset, and portfolio management firm. Entoro leverages its proprietary offering platform, OfferBoard®, to focus on raising capital and creating unique products for an international clientele of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, Institutional, and direct investors.About Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA):The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA) is the premier South Florida trade organization for investors and financial professionals. PBHFA's mission is to unite the diverse hedge fund, financial, and investor community of Palm Beach County and South Florida into a unified group. With a focus on providing deal-making support, and educational opportunities, and connecting investors and capital allocators with opportunities, PBHFA has become the go-to forum for idea sharing, deal-making, and socializing in the region. Its members include active hedge fund managers/professionals, ultra-high net-worth investors, family offices, financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, and top service providers.To learn more about Entoro visit , or LinkedIn:To learn more about Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA) visitFor media inquiries, please contact:EntoroEmail: ...Website:Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA)Email: ...Website:

