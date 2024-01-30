Zola Announces 2024 Best Of Zola Award Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading wedding planning platform celebrates the country's top wedding professionals in 2nd annual awards program

Zola , the leading wedding planning platform for modern couples and most trusted authority in the wedding industry, has announced the recipients of its second annual Best of Zola awards. The award is a mark of excellence earned by wedding professionals that have proven themselves to be best-in-class across the planning experience for couples. These wedding pros are vouched for by clients, peers, and Zola across a set of criteria and can be counted on to deliver the same exceptional experience to future couples. This year, more than 4,000 small businesses around the country are being celebrated with a Best of Zola badge.

The winners run the gamut from wedding venues and planners to photographers and bands/DJs, illustrating the breadth of offerings that Zola provides. They range from single-owner operations to larger organizations, and are located in every corner of the United States, servicing the millions of couples that choose Zola to plan their weddings.

This year, the Zola team reviewed the over 40,000 vendors that have published listings in their marketplace. To qualify as Best of Zola, vendors must have demonstrated that they meet couple's standards, with at least 2 reviews averaging 4.7 stars or more, and an inquiry response rate of at least 75%.

"As wedding planning experts, we know that the experience of finding and booking a vendor can be really daunting. There are so many choices, and it can seem impossible and overwhelming to narrow down your options," said Zola's Chief Marketing Officer, Victoria Vaynberg. "We built our vendor marketplace to solve that problem for couples - the Best of Zola badge indicates that a vendor is high-quality, and will help them bring their vision, no matter how non-traditional, to life. We also know how important this is for vendors, giving them an impactful tool to be discovered and considered."

Zola is the fastest-growing wedding planning platform and leading destination for modern couples. Their newest offering, a vendor marketplace, provides vendors with a platform to showcase their brand and connect with the millions of couples who are planning their weddings on Zola. Vendors can sign up with a free listing, customize their storefronts, and set lead preferences to match with potential couples - and even reach out to them first. This unique feature allows vendors with the ability to take initiative and generate more business.

