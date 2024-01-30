Excitement Builds For The Hurley)( Pro Sunset Beach 2024 Surf Contest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surf fans around the globe are gearing up for the highly anticipated Hurley )(

Pro Sunset Beach 2024, set to take place at the iconic break of Sunset Beach on the North Shore of O'ahu. As the title sponsor, Hurley is stoked to play host to the world's best surfers as they take on one of the most challenging waves on tour in what will certainly be an exceptional show of in-water ability.

Pro winner, Filipe Toledo. Says Brett Simpson, head of Sports Marketing at Hurley, "It's always special to see how World Title winners come out the following season, and since Filipe's run has been truly iconic, we're all really looking forward to watching what he does with this momentum."

This year marks the third year in a row that Hurley is the title sponsor of the Sunset Beach event, an event that solidifies Hurley as an integral part of Hawaiian surf culture. "There's a reason we keep returning to Sunset Beach," says Hurley's COO Ralph Gindi, "it's not only a beautiful wave, it's also the perfect venue to pay tribute a place that holds so much history for our brand - and surfing as a whole. It's truly an honor to bring the best female and male athletes here to celebrate the sport in its birthplace."

This year, Hurley tapped Hawaiian artist Sara Saffery to bring the event to life through exclusive event artwork that will be showcased across limited edition tees, tanks, and hats. Saffery's designs are inspired by the natural beauty of her O'ahu home and are also driven by her desire to preserve and celebrate the culture, people, and wildlife that make Hawai'i so special; a notion that perfectly aligns with the spirit of the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach. Fans will be able to purchase merchandise onsite at the contest, at select retailers, and on hurley.

Pro Sunset Beach 2024 waiting period takes place between February 12 to February 22 and will be broadcasted live on worldsurfleague. Don't miss a second of the action when you follow @hurley and @wsl on Instagram for daily updates.

About Hurley

Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best musicians, surfers, skateboarders, and more, growing into a global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance, and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on

, and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

About World Surf League (WSL)

The World Surf League (WSL), established in 1976, is the global home of surfing. The WSL is dedicated to changing the world through the inspirational power of surfing by creating authentic events, experiences, and storytelling to inspire a growing, global community to live with purpose, originality, and stoke.

The WSL is a global organization, headquartered in Santa Monica and with regional offices in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. The WSL possesses a deep appreciation for the sport's rich heritage while promoting progression, innovation, and performance at the highest levels.

The WSL is comprised of Tours & Events, celebrating the world's best surfers across all disciplines and annually running more than 180 global contests and crowning the undisputed World Champions across all divisions; WSL WaveCo, where innovation meets experience; and WSL Studios, which offers best in class storytelling across competition, lifestyle, and conservation.

