Alchemy Pay Teams Up With Zero Hash To Facilitate A Smooth Crypto Ramp Through ACH Transfers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay has announced its partnership with Zero Hash, the leading

crypto infrastructure platform, in a move to enhance its payment capabilities. Through the integration of Automated Clearing House (ACH) transactions via Zero Hash's full-stack API on Alchemy Pay's On-Ramp, the collaboration is geared towards expanding Alchemy Pay's presence in the United States and enhancing services for US users. Leveraging Zero Hash's regulatory licensing and seamless and compliant identity verification capabilities in the US, users can now use fiat for crypto purchases through ACH bank transfers.

With access to over 50+ digital assets and spanning 22 blockchains, Zero Hash has facilitated settlements totaling over $15 billion in transactions. Through its robust full-stack API solution, Zero Hash has enabled industry leaders in both Web2 and Web3, including notable collaborations with entities like Stripe to own their customer experience and offload the technical and regulatory complexities to Zero Hash. It provides products ranging from crypto buying and selling, on-chain deposits and withdrawals, crypto rewards, and crypto payments. Zero Hash supports 221 countries, and notably provides complaint access to 51 U.S. jurisdictions. This reliability empowers its customers to expansively and compliantly operate in these regulated countries and regions.



"As a leader in providing technical and regulatory crypto infrastructure, Zero Hash is delighted to have been selected by Alchemy Pay to power their crypto on-ramp in the US, leveraging ACH payments. Zero Hash shares the same DNA and mission as Alchemy Pay, to connect fiat and crypto economies," said Mark Daly, SVP Growth at Zero Hash . "We are proud that leading web3 companies, like Alchemy Pay, choose to build their crypto programs on top of our stable, flexible and compliant crypto infrastructure."

"Our expansion of services and licensing in the USA has been complemented by Zero Hash's own licenses and technical expertise," commented Alchemy Pay Ecosystem Lead, Robert McCracken . "This partnership ultimately provides our US ramp users with the ability to use domestic ACH transactions for speed, efficiency, and security when purchasing digital assets."

Through extensive collaborations with banks, payment channels, payment processors, and service providers such as Zero Hash, Alchemy Pay's Ramp stands out for its seamless integration to simplify fiat-based transactions. Operating in over 173 countries and supporting more than 50 fiat currencies, Alchemy Pay's global reach guarantees users access to cryptocurrencies through an extensive array of 300+ global payment channels. These methods include mainstream options such as Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, as well as localized mobile wallets and domestic transfer services.

As a leading fiat-crypto payment gateway, Alchemy Pay emphasizes strict regulatory compliance on bridging the divide between fiat and crypto currencies. The company's proactive endeavors are evident in their growing roster of licenses across diverse markets like the US, Canada, Indonesia, and Lithuania. This includes a recent Money Service License in Iowa , solidifying their commitment to operating with the highest standards. Moreover, Alchemy Pay's credentials, endorsed by industry giants like Visa and Mastercard, solidify their position as a trusted third-party payment service provider.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a crypto infrastructure platform that empowers any business to natively embed cryptographic technology and digital assets into their own customer experience, via a single API integration.

Zero Hash's turnkey solution handles the entire backend technical complexity and regulatory licensing, enabling global innovators like Stripe, Interactive Brokers and Shift4 to streamline building crypto products, such as trading crypto to using crypto as a means of transfer and payment.

The platform is a full stack API, providing liquidity, custody and settlement for 50+ digital assets, across 22 blockchains. The modular crypto-as-a-service platform enables businesses to easily start with one product and grow their crypto program effortlessly.

Website

| Twitter | LinkedIn | Medium

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off-Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

Website

Twitter LinkedIn Medium YouTube Telegram

Discord

SOURCE Alchemy Pay